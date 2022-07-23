RESULTS HERE | Yesterday’s Risaralda Lottery, Friday, July 22: Winning Numbers of the Last Draw 2753

Results HERE | Yesterday’s Risaralda Lottery, Friday July 22, 2022 can be checked LIVE and ONLINE in this note. What is the Major Prize and the complete dry ones in Colombia?

DRAW ENDED | The Risaralda Lottery draw was held YESTERDAY, Friday, July 22, and the winning number for tonight’s Grand Prize is 6826 from Series 088.

As for the prizes, it is not a Lottery with such a juicy plan. However, the jackpot reaches a gross value of 1,400 million pesos. Then come the minor prizes for those users who have matched several numbers, although not all of them.

Like all Colombian Lotteries, to participate it is an exclusive condition to have age of majority (+18 years). People who are under that age or reside abroad will not be able to bet.

The Risaralda Lottery draw will take place at 11:00 p.m. Colombian time. Both the transmission of the Christmas Draw and the result can be followed LIVE and ONLINE in the Official Facebook of the Risaralda Lottery.

