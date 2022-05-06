Results IMPACT! Wrestling (May 5, 2022) | PCO vs. JONAH

JONAH promised them happy after defeating PCO for the second time on April 14. Apparently, PCO was destroyed by the work and grace of the NJPW competitor, but he did not have the cunning of Vincent, who, disguising himself as D. Destro, was able to revive the veteran as the good French-Canadian Frankenstein that he is. And he wanted revenge before Under Siege, where neither he nor JONAH have a scheduled match for now.

Fun fight, not associated with tomorrow’s special, which nevertheless closed last night’s episode of Impact, ahead of a Tomohiro Ishii vs. Steve Maclin that did have implications on Under Siege, since the ex-WWE claimed that the starting opportunity granted to the Japanese be granted to him if he managed to beat him hand in hand.

The Bullet Club also starred in a kind of preview of Under Siege, facing Rich Swann and Willie Mack, ahead of the clash against Honor No More on Saturday. Like Ace Austin, with a luxury rival as a “sparrin”: Rocky Romero. Under Siege looks very attractive on paper and yesterday’s show did a good job of selling it to us..

► Results Impact Wrestling – The party of the monsters

[Gisele Shaw derrotó a Tenille Dashood en Before The Impact]

1 – W. Morrissey defeated Brian Myers in a tables match

I don’t know why they didn’t reserve this clash for Under Siege, but in any case, it served as an entertaining “opener” for the television chapter. Again, Morrissey enlisted the help of Jordynne Grace to counter interventions from Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green.

2 – Ace Austin (c) defeated Rocky Romero to retain the X Division Championship

Great combination of youth and veteran here, when precisely Austin is at the gates of debuting in NJPW within the next Best of the Super Juniors. Good news that “The Ace of Spades” no longer needs Madman Fulton to win his fights. After this, Trey Miguel came out on stage and informed Austin that he will make use of his rematch clause in Under Siege.

Impact announced an intriguing arrival, with no definite date. The return of Sami Callihan?

3 – Masha Slamovich defeated Damaris

We’ll see how long Impact keeps Slamovich in “squash” mode, while the Russian delights fans every week on the independent scene.

The Briscoes and Violent By Design made promos for the match they will play at Under Siege for the Impact World Tag Team Championship.

4 – Bullet Club (Jay White and Chris Bey) defeated Rich Swann and Willie Mack

Predictably, White and Bey came out winners, although Honor No More tried to prevent them from reaching tomorrow’s appointment in good condition. Luckily for White and Bey, the Bullet Club has plenty of friends: The Good Brothers made the save.

According to the description of the video, Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans met in the particular underworld of Decay. Well that. Steelz and Havok will meet for the Knockouts Championship at Under Siege.

Video below about the rivalry Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie, something more serious.

Check out what @DeonnaPurrazzo had to say to @thetayavalkyrie about their upcoming AAA Reina De Reinas Championship match at #UnderSeige!#IMPACtonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/MB53pbaUTl — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 6, 2022

5 – Tomohiro Ishii defeated Steve Maclin

In line with the equally veteran Minoru Suzuki, Tomohiro Ishii’s fights are never mediocre, but almost all of them look very similar, except for specific occasions, in the case of his superb hand-in-hand against Hiroshi Tanahashi in the recent Wrestling Dontaku.

6 – PCO defeated JONAH in a Monster’s Ball match

No, the title did not refer to PCO and JONAH having Halle Berry and Billy Bob Thornton in their corners. Speaking in more common terms, we saw a fight without disqualification spiced with extreme complements. And in this environment, PCO could not fail.