results, market and referees, because the accounts (yet) do not add up

The accounts do not add up. Dialectically and in the field. The de prufundis drawn yesterday from Mourinho (“This can be a season of pain, in body and soul. Saying that fourth place is the goal to fight for does not mean that we are in fourth place even if we will have to try to hit it”) needs a reaction. Because Roma, although “incomplete”, “unbalanced”, with “a squad that is no stronger than that of last season” (in which we even regret the Brazilian duo Bruno Peres-Juan Jesus), cannot be second in the group of the newborn Conference League, take 8 goals from Bodo / Glimt, 3 from Venezia (which until yesterday had scored 8 in 11 games), slip to sixth place in the league and have six points less (net of the Diawara case) than last season.

Mourinho and Roma, what is happening?

He cannot, especially considering that on the bench there is the most successful coach in circulation and a squad that, for better or worse, can include about fifteen national teams. To be clear: in this stop there will be 13 players (with Vina and Spinazzola forced to remain in the pits) the players who will not be Trigoria, having to respond to the respective calls. Ergo, the problems are elsewhere.

Rome, too many episodes against and Mou attacks the referees: “I know why …”

The refereeing issue should not be overlooked and forgotten (the last pearl, that of Aureliano) but it cannot fully justify the involution of a team that Mou himself, at the end of the transfer market, had defined as follows: “An important player has not arrived. to change the balance, but when a club makes such an effort as Roma did, I have no right to put pressure and I do not make additional requests ».

Market to restart

The technician’s dissatisfaction risks becoming a boomerang. Because the first misunderstandings are already leaking out. Between a general manager who gives himself 7.5 on the market and Mou who now does not miss an opportunity to publicly disavow him. Between a club that invokes “a policy for young people” (so Pinto on October 21) and a coach who, in order to make people understand how he needs experience, comes to regret Bruno Peres and Juan Jesus (by the way: in Trigoria on the payroll there are still Santon and Fazio).

Venice-Rome, the report cards: Abraham (6) and Shomurodov (6) are saved, evil Cristante (4)

To clear away the doubts, all that remains is to wait for the January market. To silence decided as a style of communication, i Friedkin (after the 90 million spent in the summer) they can only in one way make it clear to the outside that they continue to be in tune with their coach: by making him happy. José asked for a central defender (Feyenoord’s Senesi is his favorite), a midfielder (Zakaria) and a right-back who can make Karsdorp catch his breath. The ball passes to Pinto. And then to Dan and Ryan.