Results of Dominicans in Democratic primaries in NY

American politician of Dominican origin, Adriano Espaillat Rodríguez, is the virtual winner in the primaries of the Democratic Party as representative of District 13 of New Yorka position he currently occupies, according to the unofficial results of the elections that were held this Tuesday.

With 98.56% of the votes scanned, Espaillat prevailed with 29,782 votes, 79.92%, over his fellow members, Francisco Spies who had 6.13% with 2,286 and Michael Hano who accumulated 4,709 votes in his favor for 12.64%.

Although not officially, Espaillat Rodríguez is projected as the winner to continue in the district 13 seat in the Congresswhere he is serving his third term, after in 2016 he was the first Dominican American and the first undocumented immigrant to reach the House.

Currently, Adriano Espaillat Rodríguez is a member of the Appropriations Committee of the US House of Representatives, where he is responsible for the financing of the vital activities of the federal Government, in addition, he is part of the Education and Labor Committee and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

Other Dominicans in the primaries of New York

Ángel Vásquez and Miguelina Camilo were seeking the Democratic nomination to be part of the State Senate, however, they were unable to obtain the necessary votes and the possibility that the city of New York had for the first time in history two Dominican senators.

Miguelina Camilo lost to the Puerto Rican Gustavo Rivera, who seeks to be re-elected as senator of the 33rd district of the Bronx and obtained a total of 5,700 votes for 51.90%, while the Dominican lawyer was close to the Puerto Rican, receiving 5,194 (47.30%) votes for your favour.

For his part, Ángel Vásquez, who emigrated to the United States in 1993 with his parents, did not achieve the nomination for the 31st district of Upper Manhattan, obtaining 5,594 votes in favor (32.82%) compared to 9,868 (57.90%). that was taken by Robert Jackson, who currently holds the position and is seeking re-election.

Rubén Darío Vargas and Francesca Castellanos were also left out to represent Upper Manhattan in the Senate, obtaining only 675 and 838 votes in favor respectively, this with 96.74% of the votes scanned.