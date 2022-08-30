Results of Melate, Revancha and Revanchita of draw 3632

East Sundaylike every week, the draw for Melate, Revenge and Revanchita number 3632with an accumulated bag of $368 million pesos in prizes, if you participated and want to know the winning numbers, here we have them for you.

To play the draw for Melate, Revancha and Revanchita, you need a game ticket where you must put a combination of 6 numbers, either manually or by the Melate machine that gives a random combination. The numbers must be from 1 to 56 and can be in the desired order.

On the day of the draw, 6 spheres are drawn from a raffle, which are called natural numbers and an extra one called the additional, the latter to increase the chances of winning the prize.

These are the winning numbers of the 3632 draw:

Melate: 9-40-34-12-18-54 Additional: 25

Rematch: 54-46-37-49-48-29

little revenge: 52-42-12-10-39-16

To check if your ticket is the winner you can enter the forecast page of the National lotteryhttp://www.pronosticos.gob.mx/, or to the following phone, (55) 54 82 00 00. The prize must be collected within the first 60 days or it will be reintegrated into the accumulated bag.

To collect your prize, there are different options, it can be at any of the Melate, Revancha and Revanchita points of sale, or if the prize is greater than 3,000 pesos at any Banorte or BBVA bank with your winning ticket and an official ID.

Remember that when you collect your Melate, Revancha and Revanchita prize, you must pay a tax in accordance with article 163 of the Income Tax Law of 1% on the value of your prize.

