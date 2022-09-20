Results of the Cundinamarca Lottery for yesterday, Monday, September 19, 2022, winning numbers of the last Draw 4612

RESULTS | The Cundinamarca Lottery was played this Monday, September 19, 2022 with its Draw No. 4612. Get to know the Major Prize and the complete tickets for this game in Colombia.

END OF THE CUNDINAMARCA LOTTERY. The jackpot went to number 2898 series 238. Dry millionaires are available HERE.

The Cundinamarca Lottery Draw No. 4612 will be played this Monday, September 19, 2022. Know the numbers that fell from 11:00 p.m. AT THE END OF THE NOTE.

This Colombia draw takes place every Monday at the same time. The game consists of betting a certain amount of money on a combination of numbers. The jackpot will go to the player who has matched all the numbers.

The highest prize in the Cundinamarca Lottery is 3,000 million pesos. But, in addition, there are important secondary prizes. The Mega Seco is for $200 million, then there are others of less value.

Once the draw is over, it will be published in the official account of the Cundinamarca Lottery. To view it you can CLICK HERE.

Cundinamarca Lottery: results and winning numbers for yesterday’s Draw 4612, Monday, September 19, 2022

Prize plan: what is the Major Prize of the Cundinamarca Lottery

Cundinamarca Lottery: days and times for this draw

This draw for Colombia takes place every Monday at the same time: 10:30 p.m. and will be broadcast by channel one