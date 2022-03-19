results of the second leg of the quarterfinals, how the semifinal matches turned out and when they are played

Officially finished the second leg of the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League 2022. The final point was put by Club León’s 1-1 draw with Seattle Sounders. Therefore, the four teams that agreed to semifinals, where the only Central American left standing will not be: Communications.

The creams They battled until the end in Guatemala City, but fell just short of qualifying with controversy included. Thus, those who will battle to dethrone Monterrey, the last champion, are New York City (USA.), Blue Cross (MEX), Pumas UNAM (MEX) and Seattle Sounders (USA.).

Tuesday March 15

Communications 4-2 New York City (5-5): in a heart-stopping tie, the table white He never lowered his arms and almost advanced to the semis. Valentin Castellanos (31′) opened the scoring with a great goal from a free kick, but Andres Lezcano (44′) tied it for the chapines with a shot from outside the area. Large Sizes (53′), with a header, went ahead again NYCFC. And he also touched the pride of Willy Coito Olivera’s pupils. Then, Nicholas Samayoa (68′), Lynner Garcia (71′) and Joseph Contreras (87′) they were put within range. However, due to the 1-3 against the first leg and the away goal rule, it was not enough for them.

Wednesday March 16

Montreal 1-1 Cruz Azul (1-2): There were also emotions in the Montreal Olympic Stadium. And in abundance. But the overall result did not end well for those of Romell Quioto, who was active on offense and could even have scored. Uriel Antuna (43′), the executioner of the first leg, inflated the nets first with an unassailable volley. In the second stage Montréal was superior, managing to discount with an advance payment of head of Rudy Camacho (79′) due to Jurado’s bad start. However, and although they continued to search, the marker did not move.

Cougars 3-0 New England Revolution (0-3): Comeback in University City! Having endured the merciless Massachusetts cold at the first crossing, the auriazules They took center stage at home. And they struck first thanks to a brace from Juan Dinenno (32′, 48′), opportunistic and well placed on both targets. Although it was Sebastian Saucedo (59′) who sent the series to penalties with his shot. There, Alfredo Talavera became a giant and covered McNamara’s shot to leave the batch in a 4-3 favorable to Pumas.

Thursday March 17

Club Leon 1-1 Seattle Sounders (1-4): those led by Brian Schmetzer planted a low block in Guanajato that fierce, except for Fidel Ambríz’s header that hit the crossbar, he did not know how to break. To top, Freddy Montero (45+3′) converted Tesillo’s penalty to Paulo, dealing him a hard blow. In the complement the tonic was the same, although with a more lackluster León that made the work easier for the visit. Ambriz (90′), finally, he had revenge and with a violent front he made the discount.

+ Concachampions 2022: the semifinal pairings

Pumas UNAM (MEX) vs. Blue Cross (MEX)

Seattle Sounders (USA) vs. New York City F.C. (USA)

*Although Concacaf has not yet confirmed the dates of these matches, with times and venues included, it is estimated that the first leg matches will be played between Tuesday 5 and Thursday 7 Aprilwhile the return games will take place between Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 of the same month.