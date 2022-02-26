results of the second leg of the round of 16, how the quarter-final matches turned out and when they are played

The round of 16 second leg games 2022 Concacaf Champions League reached their epilogue with Motagua’s 0-5 loss to the Seattle Sounders. Therefore, the eight teams classified for the quarterfinals are already defined, where only one Central American team stands out: Communications (Guatemala), Pumas UNAM, Lion Club, Blue Cross (Mexico), CF Montreal (Canada), Seattle Sounders, New York City and New England Revolution* (United States), who had already obtained his ticket previously.

turns out AS Cavaly could not get the visas to travel to the United States in a timely manner and face the New England Revolution, so the Haitian club decided to withdraw from the competition -something that “will be referred to the Concacaf Disciplinary Committee”as indicated by the North American, Central American and Caribbean Soccer Confederation—and the Americans became the first to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Wednesday, February 23

Leon 1-0 Guastatoya (aggregate 3-0): the solitary goal of the Mexican Bajío was enough Elijah Hernandez (10′) to close the key: the winger controlled a long shot from Santiago Colombatto inside the area and finished off with three fingers, completely nullifying Adrián De Lemos. Now, at yellow chest they have no choice but to focus on the National League.

New York City 4-0 Santos de Guapiles (aggregate 6-0): lapidary triumph of the New Yorkers. As in the first match, they were far superior and confirmed it on the scoreboard. Alfredo Morales (32′), Maxime Chanot (35′) and Large Sizes (79′, 86′) inflated the goal nets guapileña.

Colorado Rapids 1-0 Communications (aggregate 1-1): with the weather as their worst enemy and having to deal with Robles being kicked out early, the creams fell 0-1 in Denver due to the target of Max Alves (29′). At the end, the VAR annulled a Rapids goal, so the series was defined on penalties. and there it shone Kevin Moscosowho stopped three and saw another crash into the crossbar to score a milestone in the history of football chapín.

Montreal 3-0 Santos Laguna (aggregate 3-1): the Canadians were able to turn the series around with Romell Quito as the main figure. The catracho did the first from an impossible angle (9′) after eluding Acevedo and then served it to Djordje Mihailovic (22′) for the second. Ismaël Kone (60′) gave the final blow to the Warriors. Defeat that marked the end of the cycle for the helmsman Pedro Caixinha.

Cougars 4-1 Saprissa (Overall 6 to 3): Quite simply, the hierarchy of university students had an unbearable weight for the purples. Although it is true that they were able to recover from the amount that conceded them Arthur Ortiz (24′) with the volley discount of Ryan Bolanos (51′), then came the barrage. Juan Dinenno (74′, 82′) scored a double of great invoice —especially the first— and Roger (90 + 4 ‘) liquidated it in the epilogue.

Thursday February 24

Cruz Azul 3-1 Forge (aggregate 4-1): without major inconvenience, machine buried the hammers in the Azteca thanks to the goals of Angel Romero (4′), reinforcement that debuted in a dream way, rafael baca (21′), with a distant shoe, and John Escobar (44′), header. Canadians were able to discount by David Choiniere (26′).

Seattle Sounders 5-0 Motagua (aggregate 5-0): the blue eagles they had averaged a correct first half, where they suffered both Nicholas Lodeiro (33′). But in the complement, the Uruguayan “slept” them in a free kick and Christian Roldan (47′) made the second. Finally, the process was sentenced Jordan Morris (56′), Kelly Rowe (61′) and Leo Chu (73′).

+ Concachampions 2022: the quarterfinal pairings

Lion Club (MEX) vs. Seattle Sounders (USA.)

Communications (GUA) vs. New York City (USA.)

Pumas UNAM (MEX) vs. New England Revolution (USA.)

Montreal (CAN) vs. Blue Cross (MEX)

Although Concacaf has not yet confirmed the dates of these matches, with times and venues included, it is estimated that the first leg matches will be played between Tuesday 8 and Thursday 10 March, while the second leg games will take place between Tuesday 15 and Thursday 17 of the same month.