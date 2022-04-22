Results they need to rank

The Matchday 15 of the Clausura 2022 in Liga MX It’s close to over and only the game is pending Cruz Azul vs Gallos Blancoswhich could sentence the elimination of the Queretaro in a mathematical way, so with two full days to play, many teams already have well defined the results and combinations they need to ensure a ticket to the Liguilla or Repechage.

Pachuca and Tigers They are the only two insured directly to the Liguilla, while Puebla already has the Repechage tied up and wants to finish in one of the first four places to join felines and tuzos.

In a second platoon are Rayados, Atlas, América, Cruz Azul, Chivas, San Luis, Pumas and even León, all with mathematical possibilities of fighting for a direct ticket to the Liguilla, but also with the risk of being left out of the Repechage.

In that group, Rayados, Atlas and America are virtually classified to Repechage; Cruz Azul could join if they beat Gallos this Thursday.

In a third group are Toluca, Santos, Xolos, Mazatlán and even Querétaro, still with the possibility of getting into the Repechage, but for this they need to close with victories and wait for other results, that is, they no longer depend on themselves.

Results that each team needs to qualify directly for the Liguilla or the Repechage in Clausura 2022:

Pachuca (35 pts): Los Tuzos could clinch the lead if they win and Tigres lose, although they should wait for the goal difference on the last day. They close against Rayados and Pumas Tigres (32 pts): With a tie they secure second place, they aspire to leadership if Pachuca loses one of their games and the felines tie them in points and surpass their best goal difference. They close against Necaxa and America. Puebla (26 pts): La Franja needs to win its two games to secure a direct place in the Liguilla. The Repechage is already tied. They close against Necaxa and Mazatlán. Rayados (23 pts): Monterrey tied Repechage and aspires to finish among the first 4. They close vs. Pachuca and Tijuana Atlas (23 pts): The Rojiengros tied the Repechage and aspires to finish among the first They close vs. Toluca and Tigres America (22 pts): The Eagles have virtually assured the Repechage. A draw in their last two matches would give them Reclassification mathematically. They close against Tigres and Cruz Azul. Cruz Azul (21 pts): The Machine has a match pending from Day 15, so they have more room for maneuver. The Celestes need to win one of the three pending matches to secure the Repechage. If they close with three victories they could qualify directly for the Liguilla. They close against Gallos, Atlético San Luis and Club América Chivas (20 pts): Guadalajara needs to win a match to be in the Repechage. If the remaining two win, they could go directly to the Liguilla, but they need Rayados, Atlas América and Cruz Azul to drop points at the end of the tournament. They close against Pumas and Necaxa. Necaxa (20 pts): Same situation as Chivas. They close against Puebla and Chivas, a match in which both teams could define their classification or arrive already classified. Atlético de San Luis (20 pts): Same story as Chivas. They close against Cruz Azul and Santos. Pumas (19 pts): They need to win a match and hope that León and Toluca or Santos do not overtake them in the table. They close against Atlético de San Luis and Pachuca. Club León (19 pts): They need to win against Santos and draw against Toluca. They could lose to the Devils if the Scarlets don’t win on Day 17 and La Fiera beats Santos. The key game is against the Warriors. Toluca (18 pts): The Devils have to win at least 4 points to aspire to the Repechage. The choriceros would expand their chances if they win against León, a direct rival in the fight for reclassification. Santos Laguna (16 pts): They have to win their two games and wait for results. Santos closes against León and San Luis. It helps the Warriors that La Fiera loses against Toluca and that the Devils lose against Atlas. If these results are given, they are within the Repechage. Xolos Tijuana (16 pts): The fronterizos could reach a maximum of 22 points and expect León not to win against Santos or Toluca, in addition to Diablos and Guerreros not reaching 22 points or more. Xolos closes against Gallos and Rayados. Mazatlán FC (15 pts): Los Cañoneros can only add 21 points, so they would need León not to win against Toluca or Santos. If that condition occurs, they also have to hope that Toluca does not exceed 21 points and that Santos and Xolos do not win their two games. They close against Juárez and Puebla. Gallos Querétaro (13 pts): If they don’t beat Cruz Azul they are mathematically eliminated. If they win, Querétaro would expect the same results as Xolos and Santos. FC Juárez (11 pts): They are mathematically eliminated.

This is how the Liga MX table goes:

