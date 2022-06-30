News

Results, winning numbers and draw for Wednesday June 29 at USA Lottery

USA lottery

Results and Winning Numbers | The Florida Lotto will have its drawing TODAY, Wednesday, June 29. The results, winning numbers, jackpot and prizes of the United States Lottery can be found in this note. What is the schedule and how to watch LIVE and ONLINE in the USA?

◉ Florida Lotto TODAY: Results, winning numbers and draw for Wednesday June 29 at Lottery USA
The Florida Lotto TODAY, Wednesday June 29, will carry out its draw from 11:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 p.m. PT. The results and winning numbers of this USA Lottery will be known AT THE END OF THE NOTE or in the official website (CLICK HERE).

This is one of the most important Lottery games in the United States. It has jackpots of at least 1 million dollars, but they increase according to the number of participants. In addition, it has two complementary games to increase the chances of winning.

Florida Lotto drawings take place twice a week at the same time. Every Wednesday and Saturday from 11:15 p.m. ET. The price of the line is just 2 dollars.

To get the jackpot you have to match the 6 numbers played, although smaller prizes can also be won with fewer correct answers. Tickets can be purchased at the different official distributors or online.

Florida Lotto Results TODAY: USA Lottery Winning Numbers | Results and Winning Numbers

The Florida Lotto will have its draw TODAY from 11:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 p.m. PT. The results can be found in the official website (CLICK HERE).

Florida Lotto Results: Double Play and EZMatch Winning Numbers

The complementary games of the Florida Lotto will have their drawing TODAY from 11:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 p.m. PT. The results can be found in the official website (CLICK HERE).

Florida Lotto: what are the prizes and the jackpot for TODAY

The jackpot for this occasion in the Florida Lotto is $12,500,000.

Florida Lotto: what days and what are the hours of the draws

Florida Lotto drawings take place twice a week at the same time. Every Wednesday and Saturday from 11:15 p.m. ET.

Florida Lotto: how much does a line and the ticket for the drawing cost

The price of the line in the Florida Lotto is just 2 dollars.

Florida Lotto: how to play and where to bet on the USA Lottery

To get the jackpot you have to match all 6 numbers played, although you can also win smaller prizes with fewer hits. Tickets can be purchased at the different official distributors or online.

