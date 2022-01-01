World

“Resumption of priority, fight for life or death”

In 2022, North Korea’s priority will be to increase food production. Speaking at the end of a five-day congress of the workers’ party, on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of his rise to power, North Korean leader Kim Jong un has prioritized economic recovery, speaking of a “life or death struggle”.

Kim admitted “the plight” of the country in 2021 and set as a 2022 target “the important task of achieving radical progress in solving people’s food, clothing and housing problems”, reports the state news agency KCNA. Kim “has imposed a rural strategy to increase agricultural production and completely solve the country’s food problem as the main task,” state media reported, explaining that a ten-year staged program has been established. The North Korean leader also made “prevention” of the covid pandemic a priority and stressed that he wanted to continue strengthening his defense capabilities.

Politically isolated and subject to international sanctions for its nuclear tests, North Korea has completely closed itself to the world in the face of the COVID pandemic, aggravating its economic situation.

