Resurgence of Bitcoin and the role of Elon Musk

Elon Musk ended the year stating that he was very tempted to leave his business as an inventor and business administrator to devote himself full-time to the business of influencer. A role that it exercises very effectively on social networks such as Twitter as we were able to verify in the first part of the year.

In fact, at the beginning of the year we saw how his influence acted on the cryptocurrency market by pumping dogecoin (DOGE) and bitcoin at the same time. The former was pumped through Musk’s tweets alone, the latter thanks to Tesla’s $ 1.5 billion purchase of BTC (TLSA).

Those that opened the year 2021 have been intense months and have contributed to pumping the cryptocurrency market to levels never seen before. It is known that the “pumping” sooner or later ceases and leaves winners and losers on the ground, and so it was.

The price of Bitcoin at the end of 2021

Now, in the present, the price of bitcoin seems to want to give away a few hours (at least) of recovery. In Asia, trading returned BTC to $ 49,000 in value last night. Coindesk notes that during Asian trading hours in 2021, sellers have always dominated, but this time it was not.

According to the sector magazine, the Asian bearish movement linked to the Chinese government’s tightening on cryptocurrencies may have almost come to an end. Squeeze that forced the Chinese to sell or otherwise get rid of all the cryptocurrencies owned in order not to run into very serious penalties.

Exchange Huobi, for example, ended its process of banning Chinese customers from the platform last week. As a result, there should be no other Chinese people with active sell orders.

The BTC available for purchase is reduced

It is also noted that another movement is underway, which concerns the illiquid offering of bitcoin, which rose to 14 million BTC. Illiquid offering is the bulk of cryptocurrency held by entities they have no intention of selling. This means that the supply of bitcoins for buyers is currently decreasing.

If this movement continues and strengthens, we could see a rise in the price of BTC in the near future.

Obviously, a help from Elon Musk in the role of influencer would not hurt, but other critical issues are to be taken into consideration and can cool people down.

The risks to be taken into consideration

Although there are interesting prerequisites for a bull market, the situation of uncertainty has by no means disappeared.

As Coindesk points out, Jeff Dorman, head of investments at digital asset management firm Arca, points out many of the hedge funds and passive indices that were born in 2020 and 2021 or that have invested in bitcoin in the last 12 months. or a little more, they may soon leave the sector.

