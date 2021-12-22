Resurgence of Bitcoin and the role of Elon Musk

Those that opened the year 2021 have been intense months and have contributed to pumping the cryptocurrency market to levels never seen before. It is known that the “pumping” sooner or later ceases and leaves winners and losers on the ground, and so it was.

The price of Bitcoin at the end of 2021

Now, in the present, the price of bitcoin seems to want to give away a few hours (at least) of recovery. In Asia, trading returned BTC to $ 49,000 in value last night. Coindesk notes that during Asian trading hours in 2021, sellers have always dominated, but this time it was not.

According to the sector magazine, the Asian bearish movement linked to the Chinese government’s tightening on cryptocurrencies may have almost come to an end. Squeeze that forced the Chinese to sell or otherwise get rid of all the cryptocurrencies owned in order not to run into very serious penalties.

Exchange Huobi, for example, ended its process of banning Chinese customers from the platform last week. As a result, there should be no other Chinese people with active sell orders.