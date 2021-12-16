Resurrected, patch 2.4 coming with ladder mode and class changes – Nerd4.life

Blizzard has announced the arrival of the Patch 2.4 from Diablo 2: Resurrected, which will anticipate the arrival of the competitive ladder mode, will modify the class balancing and more. This is basically the first patch in 11 years for Diablo 2, as 1.13c (upon which Resurrected is based) was released in March 2010.

Patch 2.4 will be available in Diablo 2: Resurrected’s Public Test Realm (PTR) early next year and will make changes based on player feedback. In particular, numerous changes will be made to the skills of all character classes, with the aim of expanding the diversity of builds and playstyles.

Among the novelties we find the introduction of new recipes for the Horadrico Cube, will allow you to enhance the quality of the items of outfit in order to open up new possibilities. Changes will also be made to the outfit items, with the aim of updating the less performing ones, thus incentivizing players to search for a part or whole set that counterbalances the changes to the skills of the classes. In addition, new runic words will be added to complement the skill changes and mercenaries coming with the update.

Diablo 2: Resurrected, the Enchantress

Another developer goal with Diablo 2: Resurrected Patch 2.4 is to encourage the use of mercenaries, improving their stats and characteristics, thus making them more unique and with a well-defined style.

As regards the ladder Coming next year, Diablo 2: Resurrected, like the original game, will feature four different modes, listed below:

Standard Ladder – The normal version of the ladder mode which involves playing in four acts.

– The normal version of the ladder mode which involves playing in four acts. Hardcore Ladder – The hardcore version (1 life only) of the ladder mode which involves playing in four acts.

– The hardcore version (1 life only) of the ladder mode which involves playing in four acts. Standard expansion ladder – The regular version of the ladder mode which involves playing in five acts, including the contents of the Lord of Destruction expansion.

– The regular version of the ladder mode which involves playing in five acts, including the contents of the Lord of Destruction expansion. Hardcore expansion ladder – The hardcore version (1 life only) of the ladder mode which involves playing in five acts, including the contents of the Lord of Destruction expansion.

Players will be able to compete for a spot on the leaderboard and will be able to unlock a variety of runic words only available in ladder mode. At the end of the season, ladder characters will be moved to a non-ladder version of the game in order to continue playing until the start of next season with new rewards.

For more details we advise you to read the long and exhaustive post published by Blizzard. Also today, Thursday 16 December, at 20:00 there will be a Developer Update Stream hosted by content creator MrLlamaSC and Diablo 2: Resurrected lead designer Robert Galliani, which will air on Twitch at this address.