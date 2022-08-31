‘Resurrection’ 2022 Movie Review – Martin Cid Magazine

resurrection is a film written and directed by Andrew Weeks. She is played by rebecca hall Y Tim Roth.

Resurrection (2022)

A psychological thriller in shudder that tastes like a “good thriller” from the first frame.

Then… it gets better.

Plot

Margaret has an orderly and disciplined life in which everything seems under control until David appears, who will return her to the ghosts of the past.

Resurrection Review

Very, very well run. Do you know those who look at the “psychological thriller” genre and then wonder who wrote this? Here you ask yourself, yes, but all in a good way: a film that knows how to carry itself and understand itself through the drama of the protagonist (played by the always remarkable Rebecca Hall).

A tape that draws attention, and a lot, for the treatment of the script, the interpretations and how well it is handled as a whole. What they call “direction” and, in the case of Andrew Semans, he can be proud of having done an excellent job, supporting some actors who want to do it well, and they do.

No unnecessary effects, the real challenge, this time, is in the mind and the psychology that the story itself contains.

A psychological thriller that finally enters psychology and that terrifies from the inside, here the actions are justified by the script, the characters in their place and it is what we call a “good movie”.

(Almost all the time, some surprise will be in store for you in the movie).

Sometimes it’s a little bad about this job: a year you see hundreds of movies and you draw the wrong conclusion that only bad movies are made. From time to time films like Resurrection make you think that there is intelligent life on the planet and that the talent is there.

Although, unfortunately, the market is not always on the side (better leave it there).

Our opinion

A story to tell that deserves to be told in a remarkable way. Need I add that it is clearly recommended?

Release date

July 29, 2022.

Where to Watch Resurrection

In shudder.

Actors

Rebecca HallMargaret

Tim Roth / David

Grace Kaufman/Abbie

Michael Esper / Peter

Angela Wong Carbone / Gwyn

Winsome Brown / Tess

Josh Drennen / Officer Geary

Rosemary Howard / Desk Clerk

Jaime Zevallos / Driver

Patrick Klein / Biomatix Executive

See full credits