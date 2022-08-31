‘Resurrection’ 2022 Movie Review – Martin Cid Magazine
resurrection is a film written and directed by Andrew Weeks. She is played by rebecca hall Y Tim Roth.
A psychological thriller in shudder that tastes like a “good thriller” from the first frame.
Then… it gets better.
Plot
Margaret has an orderly and disciplined life in which everything seems under control until David appears, who will return her to the ghosts of the past.
Resurrection Review
Very, very well run. Do you know those who look at the “psychological thriller” genre and then wonder who wrote this? Here you ask yourself, yes, but all in a good way: a film that knows how to carry itself and understand itself through the drama of the protagonist (played by the always remarkable Rebecca Hall).
A tape that draws attention, and a lot, for the treatment of the script, the interpretations and how well it is handled as a whole. What they call “direction” and, in the case of Andrew Semans, he can be proud of having done an excellent job, supporting some actors who want to do it well, and they do.
No unnecessary effects, the real challenge, this time, is in the mind and the psychology that the story itself contains.
A psychological thriller that finally enters psychology and that terrifies from the inside, here the actions are justified by the script, the characters in their place and it is what we call a “good movie”.
(Almost all the time, some surprise will be in store for you in the movie).
Sometimes it’s a little bad about this job: a year you see hundreds of movies and you draw the wrong conclusion that only bad movies are made. From time to time films like Resurrection make you think that there is intelligent life on the planet and that the talent is there.
Although, unfortunately, the market is not always on the side (better leave it there).
Our opinion
A story to tell that deserves to be told in a remarkable way. Need I add that it is clearly recommended?
Other Criticisms
“Incisive and creepy (…) A bright, luminous world that departs from the dark clichés of most thrillers”
Caryn James: The Hollywood Reporter
“Good luck sleeping after watching ‘Resurrection’. (…) an unusually tense psychological thriller. (…) manages to be exciting.”
Bilge Ebiri: Vulture
Release date
July 29, 2022.
Where to Watch Resurrection
In shudder.
Actors
Rebecca HallMargaret
Tim Roth / David
Grace Kaufman/Abbie
Michael Esper / Peter
Angela Wong Carbone / Gwyn
Winsome Brown / Tess
Josh Drennen / Officer Geary
Rosemary Howard / Desk Clerk
Jaime Zevallos / Driver
Patrick Klein / Biomatix Executive
See full credits >>
resurrection
Title: resurrection
Plot: Margaret has an orderly and disciplined life in which everything seems under control until David appears, who will return her to the ghosts of the past.
Publication date: July 28, 2022
Country: USA
Duration: 103 min
Address: Andrew Weeks
Interpreters: Rebecca Hall, Tim Roth, Angela Wong Carbone, Josh Drennen, Rosemary Howard, Winsome Brown, Jaime Zevallos, Michael Esper
Gender: thriller
Review
A story to tell that deserves to be told in a remarkable way. Need I add that it is clearly recommended?
- Address – 9/10
- Interpretation – 7/10
- Script – 7/10
-
Photography – 5/10