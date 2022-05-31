Resurrection: a suffocating trailer for the psychological thriller with Rebecca Hall

After the excellent The prey of a shadow, ME’actress Rebecca Hall is back in a horror thriller titled Resurrection.

In 2021 the horror movie came out The prey of a shadow. A beautiful atmospheric experience in the service of a story of rare melancholy and sadness, the David Bruckner-directed feature made its own small splash at festivals and was fairly well received when it opened in France. If this beautiful exercise in style seduces by the staging of its filmmaker, by the elegance of his photography and by the writing of Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, one of his greatest strengths remained his main performer, Rebecca Hall.

the actress of Prestigeof vicky cristina barcelona Y The city we hadn’t gotten used to roles in movies of the genre, which made the experience even more exhilarating. And the actress renews the exercise as a new feature film with terrifying leanings is about to land in theaters: Resurrection. Together with Tim Roth, the young woman reveals herself in quite a tempting trailer.

In these images we find the main actress who leads a calm and orderly existence before the almost ghostly appearance of the character played by Tim Roth turns everything upside down. This vision seems to completely flip the character on its head, polluting the atmosphere of the trailer with eerie chiaroscuro, intriguing twist sequences, and…baby in an oven.

A nice tension that leads to a confrontation between the two characters that promises to be quite exciting. Back from a dark past? Madness of the protagonist? These few photos of Resurrection ask a series of questions and they promise a deliberately suffocating and stimulating feature film. Add to that that in less than two minutes, Rebecca Hall’s intensity prevails with strength and finesse against a Tim Roth whose malice and toxicity are more evident than ever.

When Rebecca Hall wants to squat your nightmares

As a reminder, Resurrection is the second feature film by Andrew Semans, the director of Nancy please. The boy worked for the company Magnolia Mae Films as an associate producer of the films. The Duchess, Nureyev Y The excavation. As for the film’s music, it was written by Jim Williams, who has already worked on Julia Ducournau’s films and on Brandon Cronenberg’s second feature film, Owner.

In the U.S, Resurrection It will be released this summer in theaters and on VOD. As for France, hard to know if the feature film will be broadcast on VOD, SVoD, in theaters… or not at all.