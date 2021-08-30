Resurrections, the first details of the fourth chapter of the saga

It was November 2003 when Matrix: Revolutions left us with many revelations but also many new questions, but we would have had to wait until August 2019 for Warner to announce the arrival of the fourth chapter directed by Lana Wachowski, while the absence of Lilly Wachowski we will speak shortly. Then in recent days the CinemaCon event was held, an event that involves the owners of cinemas from all over the world and during which the majors have previewed the upcoming films, hoping that the cinemas will find a necessary spark of life. .

The title, the trailer

A fan poster, with the final s missing.



So here comes the official title, The Matrix: Resurrections (with the final “s”, contrary to what is reported in this otherwise valuable poster made by fans) whose term “resurrections” seems a direct reference to what is left pending in Revolutions. But let’s get to the description of the trailer, not officially released for now, so if you don’t want spoilers, don’t continue.

Neo (Keanu Reeves) lives in San Francisco, his name is Thomas and has no recollection of his previous life. When we see him he is talking to his analyst, played by Neal Patrick Harris (Gone Girl, A series of unfortunate events) to whom he tells that he has dreams that don’t seem like dreams, and then asks him if he’s crazy, to which Harris replies that he doesn’t use that word in his sessions, just before Neo / Thomas has a flashback of his previous life. We also review the first meeting between Neo and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) with a change, she asks him if by chance they don’t know each other. Then short scenes begin: Thomas’s monotonous and gray life, blue pills thrown into a sink, until Yahya Abdul-Mateen II enters the scene (Watchmen, Aquaman and next related sequel) who appears in the same clothes as Morpheus (many speculate that it is the young version but it is not confirmed), who tells him

Time to fly

And he offers him a red and a blue pill. A blue-haired woman walks him through a mirror and he re-discovers the Matrix. After is a quick succession of action scenes in the style of the saga, with an upgrade: if before Neo could stop the bullets, now he stops a missile flying towards him.

The protagonists





Laurence Fishburne stated that he had not been contacted for the film (but, we assume, perhaps Lana Wachoswki is already thinking about the fifth chapter) as well as we will not see the agent Smith, or Hugo Weaving, who in January 2020 had revealed that he had made readings of the script with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss where her character appeared, but due to overlapping of productions, the director decided to do without him. The Merovingian (Lambert Wilson) returns which could indicate the return of Monica Bellucci too but there are no official confirmations, Jada Pinkett Smith in the role of Niobe, played by her in the two previous chapters, and the agent Johnson, also played by Daniel Bernhardt. But there is no shortage of new faces, even if there is no information about their characters: Jessica Lu Yi Henwick (Marvel’s Iron Fist, Love and Monsters), Jonathan Groff from the series Mindhunter, Priyanka Chopra Jonas (the series Quantum), Hellen Hollman from Spartacus and in the aforementioned Love and Monsters and even Christina Ricci. Finally Lana Wachowski brought with her four actors from her series Sense8: Brian J. Smith, Max Riemelt, Toby Onwumere and Eréndire Ibarra.

Lilly Wachowski





During the virtual panel of television critics in which he discussed his series Work in Progress the missing sister revealed that more things had happened at the same time: she was completing her transition and in the meantime they were spinning Cloud Atlas (2012), Jupiter – The fate of the universe (2015) and the series Sense8, going from post-production of one to filming the other, for a total of three hundred hours of filming for each project, so by the end she was completely exhausted. But not only that, despite having developed the idea of ​​the sequel with her sister, she saw the fourth chapter as not only unattractive, but a turning back her steps by doing something that did not satisfy her at all.

Finally, Warner has brought forward the release date of Matrix: Resurrections to December 22 this year, so get ready for the trailer to arrive quickly. Waiting for further updates, what do you think, do you want to return to the world of the Matrix?