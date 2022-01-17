Resuscitators, increase in Covid positives to be operated: “Protocols are missing”

A new criticality in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, that linked to the growth of cases of asymptomatic Covid patients who, however, must be operated on, for example for a tumor or a fracture, but who are positive on admission to hospitals. To take stock of the situation, in an interview with the Ansa agency, it was Antonio Giarratano, president of the Italian Society of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Intensive Care and Intensive Care (Siaarti). “It is an exponentially growing population, for which protocols and dedicated spaces are needed that today are not codified, with the result that every company organizes itself as it sees fit: in some cases they are operated, in others there are dangerous delays, while places in the ward destined for critical Covid. We need directions to avoid chaos ”, he reiterated.

Without solutions “entire surgical system in chaos”

According to Roberto Balagna, head of critical emergency medicine at Siaarti, the problem is that in many situations doctors are “forced not to operate on patients who would need surgery of a certain importance and necessity, for example cancer patients”. It is, he continued, “an increasingly large population of vaccinated patients, often with three doses, asymptomatic and who test positive for the swab performed at the time of pre-hospitalization”. In many Regions, Angelo Gratarola, head of Anesthesia and perioperative medicine at Siaarti explained, “there is consequently a risk of territorial orange for patients hospitalized not because of Covid, but only for the incidental positivity discovered in the emergency room”. How can this be resolved? “The Ministry should, after consulting the scientific societies, offer indications and operational guidelines to be able to subject patients who are simply positive for the virus to surgery”, underlined the expert. In fact, according to the resuscitators, without well-defined indications at national and regional level, “the clinical, logistical and organizational management of these pathways is becoming increasingly critical”. As confirmed by Balagna, in conclusion, “if solutions are not found soon, by reviewing the current procedures, the entire surgical system will soon be in chaos”.