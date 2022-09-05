Retained in the group against Leicester, Cristiano Ronaldo will stay in Manchester

The Portuguese will certainly not be transferred this summer as he is one of the players called up for Thursday night’s match against Leicester.

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo will travel with his team-mates to Leicester City for tonight’s Premier League game.

Why Ronaldo stayed at Manchester United?

Ronaldo, 37, has seen his name associated with several clubs in recent weeks. He was notably cited in Marseille, but Pablo Longoria quickly denied the rumor.

CR7 fueled the transfer section after he told his club of his desire to change air in order to continue playing the prestigious Champions League.

None of the leads cited materialized. The fivefold Ballon d’Or has not even been the subject of a formal offer. His salary poses a problem for many suitors.

What’s next for CR7?

Ronaldo is therefore in the squad for tonight’s game against the Foxes. United have insisted they have yet to receive an offer for the superstar and want to keep him at the club.

Note that the former merengue has so far only honored one tenure under the direction of Ten Hag. In United’s last two matches, he only came on in the second half.