Retained vehicles that are not claimed in 90 days will be auctioned or converted into scrap, according to new protocol

The Government announced this Wednesday the new protocol to remove vehicles from the Vehicle Retention Centers (CRV), in which it grants a period of 90 days from the date to manage the delivery.

For these purposes, a commission was formed, made up of different entities that will install an office in the CRVs, and that indicates that after 90 days, the unclaimed vehicles will be auctioned or converted into scrap.

The stocking was arranged as a result of the confrontations and complaints that have generated the difficulties that the owners face when removing the vehicles that have been retained and deposited in centers such as the Greyhound Track.

Below we reproduce the full protocol for the delivery of the vehicles.

In order to solve the problems of the Vehicle Retention Centers (CRV), and on the instructions of the President of the Republic Luis Abinader Corona, this Commission made up of the Ministry of the Interior and Police, the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic, the General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII), General Directorate of Customs (DGA), National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation (INTRANT), General Directorate of the National Police and General Directorate of Traffic Security and Land Transportation (DIGESETT), establishes the following:

1. Under article 243, paragraph 1, of Law 63-17, a term of ninety (90) days from publication of this communication so that the owners of vehicles retained in the CRV, who have their corresponding documentation: record of infraction, registration, certificates or identification document, insurance and driver’s license, make the arrangements so that they can withdraw them.

two. In the case of third-party buyers in good faith, To make the withdrawal, they must present the following documentation: infraction record, purchase or driving receipt, act of sale dated prior to the arrest (duly notarized), identity card, insurance and driver’s license.

3. After the term indicated in the aforementioned numerals 1 and 2, the unclaimed vehicles found in the CRV will be auctioned or converted into scrap, as applicable. Said procedure will be determined and executed by the DGA with the support of any other corresponding institution.

Owners and acquirers in good faith must proceed to claim the vehicles retained by the CRV during hours from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM and will be served in order of arrival.

The INTRANT and the DGII will have a mobile office in each CRV for the purpose of providing assistance to citizens who need it, as well as certifying that the motor vehicle is registered in the National Registry of Motor Vehicles.

This notice applies to vehicles that have been impounded since August 2020 as of the date of this publication.

Given in the city of Santo Domingo de Guzmán, Dominican Republic on the ten (10) day of August 2022.