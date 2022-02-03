Retaliation against Meloni? Crosetto: “I know Berlusconi, he would never exclude Giorgia from Mediaset”

There is a rumor that the interview of Giorgia Meloni to “Fourth Republic” on Rete 4, last January 31, angered Berlusconi and triggered several stomach aches in Mediaset. The site Dagospia acknowledges that the open criticisms addressed to the allies of the coalition during the interview with Nicola Porro annoyed two “tsarines”, as defined by D’Agostino’s site: Syria Magri co-director of Videonews, the newspaper of Mediaset, wife of Giovanni Toti, and Licia Ronzulli. The words of Meloni who did not skimp in FI, Lega centristi for the bad management of the Quirinale match; and that phrase: “I owe him nothing to Berlusconi”), would have triggered repercussions.

Meloni, Mediaset could “obscure” it in retaliation for its criticisms

The “insiders” – draft Dago – claim that the Magri-Ronzulli tandem is pushing to obscure Giorgia Meloni, keeping her out of Mediasetm. Not only her, but also the exponents of the Brothers of Italy. With a pretext and childish excuse: to give priority to the governing parties. So everyone, except Fdi. According to some background, the first retaliations already exist: the hosted members of the Meloni party from Giuseppe Brindisi’s “Zona bianca” and Paolo Del Debbio’s “Dritto e rovescio” have been canceled. In a golden moment, among other things, for the leader of FdI, raised by the polls to first party. The climate in the center-right is so tense that the background multiplies, the hypotheses of hypothetical, possible, retaliation thicken.

Meloni Mediaset, Crosetto: “I know the Cav, he would never exclude it from his networks”

A background to the Press he accounted for a very irritated Silvio Berlusconi on Monday evening; hearing Meloni on “his of hers” Rete 4 say that he “owes nothing” to the leader of Forza Italia. Antonio Tajani, it is no coincidence that he tweeted citing Aristotle on “gratitude”. He had replied La Russa: «The first ungrateful is Tajani. That perhaps in his mind he thought he could be president of the Republic. He told us, I’m not saying it. ” In this rather tense atmosphere Guido Crosetto’s wisdom comes to balance.

Crosetto: “He would never do such a thing”

“Since I have known Berlusconi for many years, I am sure he would never do such a thing. Also because Mediaset has always hosted the Knight’s true enemies “. This is what Guido Crosetto, one of the founders of FdI writes in a tweet, commenting on the journalistic background on the alleged banning of Giorgia Meloni from Mediaset networks. Immediately comes the clarification of Paolo Del Debbio: “I have not received any invitation from the company regarding the political exponents of the Brothers of Italy not to be hosted. In any case, it is an invitation that I would send back to the sender because I have always invited everyone: and on the other hand, how can you not invite a party? For what reason? If sometimes someone did not want to come to me it was by decision of the parties. But not the company that told me not to let them come “.

He echoes him Nicola Porro: “On Monday I opened with Meloni. And I have not received any veto ”. Nicola Porro, conductor of the Fourth Republic on Rete4 explains to Adnkronos how it does not appear to him that the company has put a stop to the participation of exponents of the Brothers of Italy in relation to the Quirinale match.