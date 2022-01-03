Rete unica Tlc, Cdp comes out into the open: “There is no alternative to the Tim-Open Fiber project”

“Broadband is at the center of attention and we believe that the advent of the PNRR, where digital is one of the key aspects, today makes the design of a single network even more important, without duplication of investments.“. The President of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Giovanni Gorno Tempini, in an interview with Sole 24 Ore, comes out into the open on the delicate dossier of the single network that has been bogged down for some time and makes Cdp’s position clear – first shareholder of Open Fiber with 60% (the remaining 40% belongs to the Australian fund Macquaire) as well as a strong shareholder of Tim with almost 10%.

The single network project thus returns to the fore – and it could not otherwise be considered the expression of interest presented by the American fund Kkr to take over the majority of Tim, an operation which clearly preludes a change of pace on the newco project – e Gorno Tempini also highlighted the need to speed up the project: “There is no alternative (to an agreement between Tim and Open Fiber, ed) and there is a need to hurry. In two years, the possible synergies of investments and projects are likely to be less relevant than they are today “.

The announcement of Gorno Tempini made rto pack the Tim stock on Piazza Affari in the first session of 2022: prices rise by 2.8% to 0.446 euros.

In the interview Gorno Tempini also did the point on the new strategic plan of CDP “Which will activate 128 billion in investments and aims to reform rather than revolutionize the role and action of Cassa, which has always been to intervene in emergency situations, as we did also during the pandemic”. We will evaluate “how and where to intervene on the basis of the quality of the impact of our action, which must be widespread and pervasive”. “The analysis of the strategic content of the proposed initiatives will also take place. I am thinking of the digital transition or the energy transition. In the case of the NRP, there is much more, but I consider it unlikely that an intervention to support companies that do not move in these two directions is unlikely “.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED