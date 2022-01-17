Retired Ancelotti wins the Spanish Cup with Real Madrid

Two to zero in Bilbao in the final held in Arabia. The coach has found a club and a city that compete with excellence like him

Db Milan 09/15/2021 – Champions League / Inter-Real Madrid / photo Daniele Buffa / Image Sport in the photo: Carlo Ancelotti

Once upon a time there were tired retirees, like bandoleri. Times have changed. The third age, and even the fourth, are today lands of conquest, prairies. Above all if you have ideas, competence and intelligence. And so Carlo Ancelotti – coach for presidents and competent football fans, refrain noisy time wasters, given up in a Mediterranean city – raises a title six months after the start of his second adventure on the bench of the provincial Real Madrid. 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in the final held in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. Game without history with two goals in each half: a pearl from Modric in the first, on an assist from Rodrygo, and a penalty from Benzema in the second half. The rest was academia. Except for a thrilling moment in the final, at the 86th, with a penalty awarded to Bilbao and expulsion of Militao. He threw Raul Garcia but Courtois parried with his foot like in a Japanese cartoon.

The Spanish federation has sold to the Arabs (in exchange for a lot of money) a quadrangular with Atletico Madrid, Real, Barcelona and Bilbao that is the first two of the last championship and the finalists of the last King’s Cup. Real has first beat Barcelona 3-2 at the end of an exciting match and then Bilbao who had overtaken Simeone’s Atletico.

In Madrid Ancelotti returned home. The football venue and the city that compete with excellence like him and his staff. He brought a trophy back to the Royal House’s showcase after last season unusually ended with zeru tituli. In La Liga he is first and only Sevilla can resist him. He qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League where he will face Mbappé’s PSG promised to Real Madrid. Ancelotti hadn’t won a trophy since August 2017 when he won the German Super Cup with Bayern on penalties against Borussia Dortmund. He had not yet won the Spanish Super Cup. Its titles amount to twenty-one. Not bad for a retiree.