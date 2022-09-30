Retired and Ill Bruce Willis Authorizes Digital Double to Appear in Future Films

the deepfake would it be good? A year after announcing his retirement because of his state of health, Bruce Willis has just sold its rights to authorize the creation of its digital double and, thus, allow its image to appear on the screen in new roles. The 67-year-old actor suffers from aphasia, a nervous system disorder that causes slurred speech and amnesia. Thanks to artificial intelligence, he will be able to appear on the screen without suffering the effects of his illness on set and live.

For more than five years, the use of the deepfake is controversial since it largely contributes to the spread of fake news : with a few skilful computer manipulations, you can make anyone say what you want, with sound and images. In the past, we thought we saw Emma Watson playing in a pornographic film, Barack Obama violently insulting Donald Trump or Mark Zuckerberg making threatening remarks concerning the control of character data of Meta users. All these situations and these declarations are obviously false but they have been made credible by video montages. The experts of deepfake model the faces of the personalities targeted on other sequences, with millimeter precision.

“It’s a whole new interesting experience for me”

Last year, Bruce Willis had already experimented with this technology. He had entrusted the features of his face to the American company Deepcake. Sitting at home, miles from the filming of a Russian advertisement for the operator Megafon, he had served as the face of an actor present on the set. Computer scientists had captured thousands of images of his face from movies Crystal trap and The fifth Elementbefore loading them into their database which, using artificial intelligence, grouped them together to reconstruct, almost perfectly, the face of the actor in motion.

In a press release, Bruce Willis considers that this collaboration with Deepcake is for him “a great opportunity to go back in time”: “With the advent of modern technology, I was able to communicate, work and participate in the filming, even while being on another continent. It’s a whole new and interesting experience for me, and I’m grateful to our team,” he said in a statement on the company’s website.

According to The Telegraphthe actor is the “first Hollywood star to authorize the creation of a digital double for use in films”.