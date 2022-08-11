Retired colonel has been waiting for 8 years for the reinstatement ordered by the TC in 2014

At only 39 years old, Colonel Huascar Miguel de Pena Lizardo He was forced to retire from the Navy in January 2013.

The fact that led to his retirement, he said, was the seizure of a boat with 300 kilos of cocaineat Playa Los Pescadores, in Las Terrenas, in October 2012, a few weeks after being appointed commander of the Port of Samaná.

In an interview, in the writing of Listín Diario, he reported that only 120 kilos were declared of cocaine, that the Chubasco boat, seized, does not exist; that part of the drug disappeared and that the prisoners were unloaded.

I thought that because of the work he did he had earned a promotion. But, he stated that from that case his misfortune began.

He says that he did not find support from his superiors, they tried to bribe him, he was forced to retire, persecuted and threatened, for doing the right thing and fulfilling his duty.

In a book he wrote in exile, entitled “The Colonel who faced corruption”, gives his testimony about his forced retirement, the causes that originated it and all the problems he faced in dealing with military corruption linked to drug trafficking.

“They started a stubborn persecution against me. A sick harassment that kept me in constant anxiety. They were chasing me all the time. They were difficult, stormy days, the kind that don’t let you sleep a wink and force you to stand up all the time,” the colonel narrates in the book.

He indicated that they wanted to brand him as “having mental problems.”

This situation forced him to leave the country, so for several years resides in the United Statesjust like her daughter, who forced her to leave first to protect her.

There he has had to work as an electrician and other trades unrelated to the military area in which he was trained both in the Dominican Republic and in other nations, where he took courses, including Israel and Colombia.

“In the country I couldn’t get a job because they made a file for me in the Navy,” he maintains.

Judicial actions

Considering that he was removed illegally and arbitrarily, since 2013 De Peña Lizardo initiated legal actions, a process that concluded in 2014 with the Constitutional Court ruling TC-0367/14, which ordered the Dominican Navy his reinstatement as Captain. de Navío (equivalent to colonel).

Eight years have passed since that ruling and it has still not been executed, despite all the efforts that De Peña affirms he has made both in the institution that must replace it and through the Constitutional Court’s judgment monitoring unit.

The last one he appeals to is the current President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, to whom he sent a letter, presenting his case. Trust that you will have a favorable response.

However, he has no intention of remaining active, of achieving his reinstatement, because rather what he pursues is his moral vindication and to be worthily pensioned with the rank and prerogatives that correspond to him.

In the reasons for the sentence, the Constitutional Court established that the Dominican Navy did not demonstrate that the injured soldier complies with the requirements set forth in Law 873-78, Organic Law of the Armed Forces, for which it considered that his forced retirement was ordered in violation of the regulations in force at that time.

He explains that, in accordance with this law, forced retirement proceeds when the military has served for 40 years and that for ship captains, it is optional at the age of 58, by virtue of article 232 of that law.

The soldier is 49 years old.

The Constitutional indicated that in addition to not complying with the legal requirements, there is no record in the file of the decree that the Executive Branch must issue ordering the withdrawal or cancellation of a member of the military institutions, according to article 128 of the Constitution. and articles 214 and 215 of Law 873-78.

Studies

Huáscar De Peña took advantage of his time away from the armed forces to study law.

victims

In the book, he makes a special mention of each member of the Armed Forces and the National Police “who have been victims of abuse and violation of their rights.”