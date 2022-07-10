Retired US Army General Suspended After Jill Biden Tweet

Washington- A retired general decorated with three stars of the United States Army was suspended from his duties as an adviser to active duty officers, an Army spokeswoman said Saturday.

The suspension comes after reports that her social media account had a comment criticizing the US first lady. Jill Biden.

Retired Lieutenant General Gary Volesky was serving as an HQE-SM, a highly rated expert senior mentor, when he was suspended by Lt. Gen. Theodore Martincommanding general of the Combined Arms Center, according to a statement from the Army spokeswoman, Cynthia O.Smith.

The spokeswoman did not disclose the reason for the suspension, which was pending the outcome of an investigation, nor did she provide any other details.

USAToday reported that a Twitter account by the name of Volesky posted a response to a statement by the first lady following the action of the supreme court last month that overturned the abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade.

“For almost 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us,” Biden said.

The newspaper noted that the tweet under Volesky’s name read: “Glad to see you finally know what a woman is.” The tweet was later deleted.