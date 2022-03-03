Retirees: step by step to choose your doctor with the new PAMI system

As of this Tuesday, March 1, the members of the Comprehensive Medical Care Program (PAMI) they will be able to directly choose the specialist doctor or diagnostic imaging center of their choice through the social work card.

It had been announced by the Argentine president, Alberto Fernndezan official act together with Luana Volnovich, director of the PAMI. There it was detailed how the new system will be so that retirees and pensioners can freely choose more than 28,000 doctors a sector of society that is always in the spotlight due to economic difficulties in the face of recurring crises in the country.

Previous system vs. current:

Until yesterday PAMI operated with a capitated systemthat is, the provider was assigned in a fixed way no choice which used to generate delays in shifts and a underprovision of servicesgiven that the professionals charged the same if they attended to one person or ten.

With the new system, each affiliated person will be able to choose their specialist doctor or the diagnostic imaging center.

“The aim is to generate shifts faster and improve the quality of care” affirmed on different occasions the PAMI authorities.

Changes in the PAMI and its cards: what will now work “like a prepaid”

Beyond this last change, retirees can also freely choose their family doctor . That is the person who provides outpatient care if necessary, prescribes medications, takes your medical history, indicates your diagnostic studies, refers you to a specialist or health center and performs prevention tasks.

Step by Step:

First, the enrollee must ask his or her primary care physician to issue the electronic medical order for the specialty or diagnostic imaging study they need.

Then you have to check the new medical card to find the specialists and imaging centers available in your area

Once the specialist or diagnostic imaging center has been chosen, the affiliated person must contact them to request an appointment.

Lastly, the patient must show up with the PAMI digital credential in the APP. (the plastic and provisional credential are still valid)