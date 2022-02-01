With the advent of the new IRPEF Reform there are several repercussions that are recorded on employees, self-employed and retired workers. As many will know, the current taxation system in force in our country applies progressivity in relation to declared income. This translates into the subdivision into tax brackets that provide gradually higher rates for more consistent income.

With this in mind, a No Tax Area is identified for which deduction and tax cancel each other out, resulting in a zeroing of the taxes to be paid. With the new changes made to the tax system, the number of possible beneficiaries of the subsidy is expanding among the recipients of social security treatment. In fact, pensioners who do not exceed a certain income threshold will not pay IRPEF to the Revenue Agency.

How To Increase Retirement Benefits That Are Too Low

When retirement is reached, sometimes you have to deal with pension checks that are rather smaller than hoped for. For those who have decided to retire with 20 years of contributions in the ordinary regime, we have explained how much the minimum allowable allowance is.

When the amounts of the pensions are rather low it is possible to optimize the economic resources thanks to the concessions provided by the law. Some of these are the increases that are due to pensioners who do not reach the minimum pension. For example, in some circumstances it is possible to receive an additional 154 euros ex officio from INPS on pension checks. A different form of relief that can be obtained, on the other hand, intervenes on the taxation applicable on the basis of income.

Retirees who register this income in 2022 will not pay IRPEF to the Revenue Agency

With the 2022 Budget Law some references about the application of the IRPEF rates based on the income thresholds change. As regards retirees, the number of possible beneficiaries who fall within the so-called No Tax Area is expanding. This is the income bracket for which the tax due to the tax authorities is zeroed as a result of the deductions.

Under the new rules, the basic deduction goes to 1,955 euros against the previous 1,880 for retirement income within 8,500 euros. The minimum amount remains unchanged, which cannot be less than 713 euros. This remodeling therefore provides for an enlargement of the No Tax Area in relation to taxable income for IRPEF purposes.

As a result of the changes in the brackets, therefore, paragraph 3 of article 13 of the TUIR is amended. Therefore, retirement income within the threshold of 8,500 euros can be considered tax-free and fully falls within the No Tax Area.

Deepening

Here is what the INPS 2022 social allowance amounts to for those who do not make sufficient contributions to the pension