Retouching prohibited! Celebrities who refused to correct their “imperfections” with a scalpel

Hollywood has always been a factory of disappointmentsAnd when he discovered Photoshop, “a computer program that allows images to be altered with the artistry of a brush and the precision of a scalpel,” celebrity glamor shot into the stratosphere.

And it is that a Photoshop expert, just by pressing a few keys or moving the computer mouse, can do fade wrinkles, increase the bust, slim the waist, lift the derrière and leave the skin as silky as a baby’s cheek.

However, many stars (and some will surprise you) are opposed to these digital wizards altering their image, as they flatly reject the idea that beauty is synonymous with perfection.

They allege that correcting imperfections is erasing women, and that the so-called defects are what make each one different and special. It is an aesthetic revolution commanded by some of the most famous and influential women on the planet.

What’s its purpose? Here are the celebrities who say “No” to Photoshop and their reasons for showing themselves to their fans as they are. Do you agree with them, or do you prefer to keep the most idealized version of the stars?

Young celebrities are against digital retouching

When Zendaya saw her photo for a magazine cover had been “improved” by a Photoshop artist, the then 19-year-old actress and singer raised the proverbial ball.

He immediately posted the two images “the original and the manipulated” on Instagram with this explanation: “These are the things that make women self-conscious and that create the unrealistic concept of beauty that we have in this society.”

Zendaya then demanded that the editors of that post use the unretouched photo, and they did! “I feel happy with that image,” he wrote to his fans through the same social site. “Anyone who knows me knows that I believe we should love our bodies the way they are.”

Something similar happened to Lorde when she discovered online a photo in which her complexion looked smooth, silky, perfect! The singer, who like almost every young woman at the time was battling acne, was horrified and ran to write a message for her fans on her social site:

“See what a curious thing: in one photo I have pimples and in the other my skin is perfect.” And Lorde not only rejected the inadvertent “beautification” to which his photo was subjected, but wrote back to tell them:

“Remember, imperfections are OK.” Next to those words, he published a photo with his face covered with a medicated acne cream.

But the messages from Zendaya and Lorde paled next to the public denunciation made by the singer and actress Lady Gagawho, as a good strategist, took advantage of the moment of receiving the Woman of the Year award given to her by the American magazine Billboard, to criticize the image that adorned the cover of that same publication.

“My skin looks very perfect. My hair looks very soft. I don’t look like that when I wake up in the morning. I’m not even what they see me right now, hair and makeup,” she told those present, before ask their little monsters that “Fight against the forces that would make you believe that you are not beautiful as you are.”

Celebrities who are in favor of natural beauty and defend it

Lady Gaga’s message was undoubtedly shocking, but it is much more so when it comes from the mouth of someone who literally lives off her image, like the Brazilian model Gisele Bundchenperhaps the most powerful and influential top model of her time.

She not only photographed herself bare and without makeup for an international advertising campaign, but simultaneously declared to the press: “I think that women should be very real and very natural. I love the idea that we are different and that our flaws are what make us beautiful and unique.”

Her message, she says, is very simple: “You don’t have to have a specific look to be beautiful. You are beautiful just the way you are.” Gisele is not alone, because the singer Jessica simpsons she also appeared in an advertising campaign without a drop of makeup and without the help of Photoshop.

Jessica worked with the Operation Smile campaign, which aims to encourage youth to value inner beauty more than physical appearance, and banned a major international publication from retouching its cover photo. His explanation of her? “I have nothing to prove. What others think of me is their problem.” And with this phrase he changed the focus of the topic, because he made it clear that how they see you is not your problem, but of those who judge you.

The “uncovering” of Kim Kardashian happened by accident. When in 2009 an online magazine published a cover photo of K, which had not been retouched, a media storm arose.

The star’s fans and detractors debated the issue as if the peace of the world depended on it. And it is that the public could not believe what they were seeing: in the thighs and the famous butt of Kim the unmistakable signs of cellulite.

What was Kim’s reaction? The one you least imagine. “So what? I have a little cellulite. I am proud of my body and my curves and that photo will probably help many peopleBecause they’re going to realize that even though I’m on the cover of a magazine, I’m not perfect.”

Enters to scene Jennifer Lawrencewho not only rejects the idea of ​​physical perfection, but declares his imperfections from the rooftops and gleefully parades them on national television.

at the show David Lettermanthe actress of The Hunger Games He showed photos in which he appeared in a bikini and dedicated himself to showing the areas where he has cellulite. J.Law’s move was very smart, because by pointing out his so-called “imperfections” before the tabloid sector of the press did, she assumed them with naturalness and a sense of humor, and downplayed them.

Suddenly cellulite became cool. In 2014, Keira Knightley she posed nude for a magazine in order to show her fans her true anatomy. According to Keira, she was tired of her image being manipulated to increase her bust or make her curvier.

The message he sent was very direct and very simple: “This is how I am without retouching.” “I think that the woman’s body is a battlefield and photography is partly to blame for this,” he told the same publication.

Another British woman who does not allow her body to be altered is Kate Winslet. But she has not only spoken out against “digital surgery” done by computer, but also cosmetic surgery with a scalpel.

“I do not agree with plastic surgery. It goes against my morals, the way my parents raised me and what I consider natural beauty to be,” says the star, promising, “I will never have surgery to look younger.”

At the same time, Julia roberts He does not criticize those who opt for the cosmetic “little help”, since he believes that this is a very personal choice. “So far I haven’t done anything to my face and I don’t think I will, but each woman’s decision must be respected, because that is her right,” says the eternal Pretty Woman.

The pioneers: celebrities who have maintained a natural image for years

These celebrities are not only redefining the concept of female beauty, but also taking control of their image by prohibiting it from being manipulated or “enhanced.”

But they are not the first to declare war on retouching. In the 1970s, the legendary actress Lauren bacall caused a stir when she publicly denounced photos of her for an advertising campaign that were doctored to make her look younger.

“I have earned every one of the wrinkles that I have on my face and I do not allow them to be erased”, said the star… and demanded that the photos be published au naturelle.

A decade later, in the 1980s, when she saw a photo of herself sporting an impossibly perfect complexion, the singer Cyndi Lauper He sent a message to his fans: “Don’t feel bad. I have pimples too. That’s normal.”

But one of the most revolutionary moments in the battle of the natural look vs. Photoshop happened in 2002, when at his glorious 45 years of age, Jamie read Curtisthe owner of one of the most spectacular bodies in Hollywood, posed for a magazine dressed only in a pantyhose and a sports bra, to show it without the benefit of retouching.

“I don’t have great thighs, that’s the truth. I have a saggy tummy and back fat. I don’t want women to have an unrealistic idea of ​​my body, because that’s a fraud.” said the actress, who has also chosen not to dye her hair and wears it natural, silver gray.

Every day there are more stars who reject the mold of beauty and the prefabricated look that predominates in popular culture. They choose to celebrate their individual beauty with so-called “imperfections” that, in most cases, make them unique.