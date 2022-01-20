retrace 2021 with the Game Statistics Summary and 4 free avatars

The curators of Sony’s social profiles invite all PS4 and PlayStation 5 users to retrace their 2021 videogame by accessing the new section of the official PlayStation.com website dedicated to the Game Statistics Summary.

The web tool that Sony makes available to all PS4 and PS5 users allows fans to ideally rewind the tape of memories and find out, for example, how many Trophies have been unlocked in the last year, the total playing time, the most played titles on the PlayStation platforms associated with your account and, of course, the total number of games played in 2021.

The 2021 Wrap-Up of the activities carried out on the platforms of the PlayStation ecosystem, consequently, returns an extremely faithful photograph of their passions cultivated on PS4 and PS5 in 2021, to then provide an overview of the global statistics of the community through a convenient interactive infographic.

Once all the steps required by the PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up have been completed, Sony allows each player to free download four avatars “celebratory” to use for your PSN account. Avatars immortalize Sam Bridges by Death Stranding, a Destruction AllStars pilot, astronaut Selene from Returnal and Ratchet returning from his multidimensional adventure with Clank in Rift Apart. In order to “build” your Activity Summary on PlayStation platforms, you must be at least 18 years old and have more than 10 hours of gameplay on PS4 and / or PlayStation 5.