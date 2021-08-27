Retracement After $ 30 Missed Reach

After trying unsuccessfully to approach the price level of $ 30, the rally in Polkadot (DOT) has reduced in intensity in the last trading sessions to lead to a drop below $ 24, which has already partially recovered. ‘today.

Polkadot’s recent movements

After a month of rises that led the price to rise 189% from the last relative low, Polkadot has therefore started a retracement that may have already ended. The bullish sentiment of the market could indeed make the cryptocurrency resume share in the short term, with a new test of the main resistance at 30 dollars.

This afternoon, at 4:50 pm, the price of Polkadot is at $ 25.90, up + 5.95%, with a market capitalization that leaves the cryptocurrency still in ninth place among the most traded in the world. CoinMarketCap.

Polkadot price predictions for the short term

Looking only at the latest updated weekly chart, the scenario for Polkadot could look bearish, with prices having fluctuated between $ 24 and $ 26 over the past 3 trading sessions.

With Polkadot (DOT) currently very close to $ 26, however, the hypothesis of a new resistance test at $ 28 appears far from unlikely. Prior to this value, the previous support of $ 27.2 should be aimed at, which hasn’t stopped the cryptocurrency from plummeting over the past week.

A return to this price area would indicate that the bullish push is intensifying and its breakout could leave the way open for a brief consolidation.

Loading... Advertisements

If, on the other hand, the pressure of the sellers were to bring the price back below 25 dollars, fully returning to the bearish channel that has been created recently, then for the price of Polkadot we could expect a new decline until the first support of 24 dollars, already broken. today, and then around $ 22.5.

Keep reading

The final destination could be the $ 20 or $ 20.5 level.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar. You can also follow our Facebook page to stay up to date on the latest economic news and technical analysis.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE: