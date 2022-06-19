“Retrogrades”: this was the opinion of the producer of “Lightyear” in the face of criticism

Pixar’s new production “Lightyear” from the Toy Story series provoked various criticisms and reactions among users, since the film contains an LGBTTIQ+ themed scene, which polarized people’s opinion. In various countries, mostly Muslim, the film was canceled, so the producer Galyn Susman described the nations that censored the film as retrograde.

This is because, in “Lightyear”, a scene where two women kiss is included.

“They warned us that it could happen. But, we weren’t going to trade the movie we wanted for just a handful of countries with retrograde viewpoints, to put it mildly,” Susman said.

“We made our movie and they didn’t want to see it. There is no problem,” she said.

The producer expressed that the discussion around the film seemed absurd to her, since Disney, she assured, has put traumatic scenes for children in its films, as is the case of Bambi, where the mother dies.

“Personally I didn’t want my children, when they were little, to see movies in which the mother dies. Everyone has their own idea of ​​what is acceptable to watch together, as a family,” she concluded.

Controversial cause in Peru

After receiving criticism, a major chain of cinemas in Peru on Saturday withdrew a warning that it added to the synopsis of the Disney animated film “Lightyear”, which was released in Peruvian theaters yesterday, Friday, June 17.

Cineplanet, which is owned by the Peruvian conglomerate Intercorp, is a chain of cinemas in Peru and Chile. During the premiere, he had placed a warning in the synopsis of “Lightyear” next to the theaters and on the website for the Peruvian public, indicating that the film “contains scenes with gender ideology.”

The controversy reached social networks and caused the company to withdraw the warning today and regret its mistake through its official Twitter account.

“This fact does not represent our values ​​and culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which we promote as a company, which is why we have withdrawn this message as soon as we identify it,” Cineplanet tweeted.

The network had not placed the warning on its website or in cinemas for the Chilean public. Cineplanet has not explained why it did it in Peru and not in Chile.

“Lightyear” also sparked controversy in other countries, including 13 nations and the Palestinian territory, where the Pixar film in which actor Chris Evans voices the character that inspired the astronaut hero Buzz Lightyear from the “Toy Story” tapes was banned. ”.