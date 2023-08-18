Rett syndrome, a rare and unpredictable disease

During the making of this report, Ariadna, a 9-year-old girl with Rett syndrome who lived in Huelva, died of a blood transfusion.

The International Rett Syndrome Foundation states that the most commonly reported causes of death are various forms of sudden unexplained death, most of which are suspected to be due to a cardiorespiratory problem. Factors associated with an increased risk of sudden unexplained death in this syndrome are uncontrolled seizures, difficulty swallowing, and lack of mobility.

Difficulty swallowing or high esophageal motility is suspected to increase the risk of aspiration pneumonia. Scoliosis is also considered a cause of death from pneumonia as lung function is affected.

Likewise, seizure severity, immobility, and low weight are risk factors that make patients extremely vulnerable to this rare disease, which is estimated to affect 1 in 10,000 births to women across all racial and ethnic groups. .

Rett syndrome affects not only patients, but also their families and loved ones. Being in charge of a patient suffering from ret means making a radical change in the lives of girls and women in order to dedicate themselves to the care of them.

Patients with Rett syndrome typically live to about 37 years of age or older, as better nutrition and general care are provided, which is expected to improve these odds. They are highly dependent people, so their families have to take care of a range of care throughout their lives, such as food, bath, clothing and help with going to the bathroom.

It is estimated that 500 euros or more per month is needed to meet the needs of girls and maintain their quality of life, for this reason private organizations become an essential financial aid, as they provide scholarships. allow and hope in both research and financial. Support for the families who need it most.

Francisco Santiago “Paco” is Martina’s father, and before the syndrome came into his life, he described himself as a very serious soldier and someone who looked the other way when he saw a disability. “It is the most difficult disease for a girl, it takes away all your chances. At the time of diagnosis, there is already up to 70% disability, so the most difficult thing is to accept that your princess has Rett.

Just two months after discovering that Martina had the disease, Paco decided to form an association dedicated to finding a cure and supporting girls with Rett syndrome and their families to improve their quality of life . Thus was born my princess. rett. Since 2013, the non-profit association has funded two research projects at Barcelona’s Sant Joan de Deu Hospital, the first hospital in Spain to begin investigating treatments and cures for the disease.

My Princess Rite has scholarships for all its members in various therapies, among which dolphin therapy, hippotherapy or neurological physiotherapy are of particular relevance.

Paco laments, “I felt fortunate when I found out about the disease after crying and mourning when Martina was only 18 months old, I decided to accept it, but my biggest The enemy is time, I can’t stop it till the cure comes.”