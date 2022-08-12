Return announced in Italy for Cristiano Ronaldo! – Sport.fr

Napoli have reportedly started initial talks with Manchester United in order to position themselves on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. An exchange with Hirving Lozano is mentioned.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is taking shape far, far away from Manchester United. In conflict with his management and his technician, Erik Ten Hag, the Portuguese continues to confirm his desire to leave and to show his desire to find the Champions League. A desire hampered by the Reds Devils, who have not formalized their intentions, and by the lack of real courtiers. A last detail which would be about to be modified when Napoli would have proposed its candidacy.

According to information published by Todo Files, Napoli would have started the first contacts with Manchester United in order to discuss a possible transfer around Cristiano Ronaldo. With the losses of Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne in attack, the Neapolitans would be particularly seduced by the idea of ​​validating the arrival of the 37-year-old Mancunian striker. An interest that could arouse his curiosity as the celestial entity, qualified for the Champions League, responds to the Portuguese’s requests.

To try to convince the Reds Devils, Naples is preparing to sacrifice Hirving Lozano. Indeed, noting the interest of Napoli, Erik Ten Hag would have asked his board of directors to include the Mexican in the negotiations. Although he is a centerpiece of Spalletti’s squad, Aurelio De Laurentiis would not be against a departure from his winger. An exchange between the players with a sum of 20 million euros would be mentioned.