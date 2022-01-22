Press conference on the eve of the Turin coach Ivan Juric. The granata coach presented the match against Sassuolo offering updates on the recovery of injured players and some indications of formation.

BELOTTI – “We will see in the next few weeks exactly where it is. I’m not sure if he will be available for Udinese (6 February, ed) “.

MANDRAKE – “He is not a player of great technique, Veloso for example is of great technique. Mandragora is a complete midfielder but he is not a director who raises the quality. He is a complete midfielder like Pobega ”.

POBEGA – “The hierarchy with Mandragora? Either play one or play the other. One has to go to the right and whoever goes to the right of the two struggles to manage the ball so at this moment they either play one or play the other ”.

SASSUOLO – “I think they are a great team and have a superior quality national attack than many Serie A teams”.

RESULTS – “I would like the team to grow in a normal way, without putting too much pressure on the goals. Then where we will arrive we will see ”.

FORMATION – “I have had a hard core since August, I immediately had a clear idea of ​​who would do well and who would not”.

MARKET – “I think there are a lot of economic problems and I don’t think it’s appropriate to ask about the players. Then if you do something to improve well otherwise it goes on like this “.

