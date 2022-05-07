return of Jane Foster, Mighty Thor will be crazy

Two months separate us from the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunderthe movie of Marvel where we can see for the first time the arrival of the powerful mighty thorand the director of the tape Taika Waititihas conducted a series of interviews prior to its premiere, among which he mentions that the return of Jane Foster in the movie is “true madness for Thor”since according to the filmmaker, during a recent interview with Empire Magazine to talk about their duo and the new powers of Natalie Portman in it UCMmade a few interesting statements.

Since, as mentioned Jane Fosterwho as you will remember, has been part of the films of Thor before, but he had never been the center of attention like this, so to what the director Waititi spoke, his reappearance after eight years and how much it has shaken the character of Chris Hemsworth, it will be all crazy; however, we all should have expected that because she couldn’t sit there just carrying the Asgardian torch all this time.

Furthermore, the own Natalie Portmanit also seems that she will be able to show her skills as a comedic actress in Love&Thunderespecially since everything seems to indicate that the next film of UCM is shaping up to blow up all fans’ expectations as, from the very last moments of the opening trailer, it’s clear that mighty thor you’re here to do more than you’ve ever been tasked with Thor either Thor: The Dark World.

“It’s been about eight years”explained Waititi. “She’s had a completely different life, and then the love of your life comes back on the scene, and now he’s dressed like you. It’s really crazy for Thor.” “I didn’t know we were going to use the story of the Mighty Thor character until we started working on the actual story.” “I was writing and it was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to bring Jane back into the story?'”

“You don’t want Natalie to come back and play the same character who walks around in scientific gear.”he pointed Waititi to previous entries. “You know, while Thor is flying, she stays on Earth, stamping her foot and saying, ‘When is he coming back?’ That’s boring. You want her to be part of the adventure.”

Remember that Thor: Love and Thunderwill be released in theaters on July 7thand will be starring Chris Hemsworth Y Natalie Portmanwhich will show us new powers and facets of them, that we had not seen in their previous films.