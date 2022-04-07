Return of Liga MX to Libertadores “would raise the level, it’s time for them to return”

Faced with the ‘invitation’ to Pachuca and León to return to the Libertadores, South American journalists agree that it would be a positive measure for the MX League to return to the Conmebol tournaments

Alexander Dominguezpresident of the Conmebolmade an invitation to the teams of Lion and Pachuca to participate in the Libertadores Cupa proposal that seems very distant in the face of the ties that the Concacaf about the teams MX League. However, journalists from South America They recognize that an eventual return of Mexican soccer to the tournaments of the Southern Cone would mean increasing the level and competing against soccer from Brazil and Argentina that have dominated the area in recent years.

ESPNDigital consulted journalists from several countries that make up the Conmebol and the vast majority agree that Mexico It would give the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana a higher level, better income and the possibility for players to be directly observed by the clubs and to be able to sign for Liga MX in the future.

Diego Paulich- Ole Newspaper

“The Libertadores Cup and Sudamericana lost weight by not having the Mexican teams. The fact that the Mexican teams do not play reduces the competitiveness of Libertadores and Sudamericana. Many Argentine players and coaches are still there, so they are not far from us, in that aspect we have them close. It’s interesting that they dispute, but I don’t like hand-picked invitations, rather it’s due to merit, that whoever did a good campaign qualifies.

The downside is travel, because we have such a large continent and to go to Mexico or that they come to Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Santiago de Chile or Sao Paulo generates a complication due to those distances, even so, they did it for a long time. I would do better at Liberators and especially to the South American, because then there are teams that are in their tournaments in the middle of the table and with those from Mexico that is reduced, because they are among the best classified”.

The South American press praised the level of the Mexican clubs and affirmed that they would raise the level of the Copa Libertadores. ESPN

Felipe Espinal- Antena 2 and RCN Colombia

“It is important that the Mexican teams return to Libertadores Cup, because it is a contest of great category and the same as the South American one. The Mexican League gives it importance, category, hierarchy and it would be favorable for the Mexican clubs to come, like now Pachuca or Lionbut I think it’s time for them to come back, put egos aside Conmebol and Concacaf and fix things once and for all. There have been winning teams in South America, finalists, semifinalists and I think it is important not only for the level of Mexicobut for South America. Brazil and Argentina are one step above, followed by Uruguay, Ecuador, but I think we would win in hierarchy. It is important that they return, it is a good time for them to do so and it will help everyone, because there are important clubs with great economic power in that league. I do agree that they come back.”

Charles Correa – Radio Monumental Paraguay

“I think it’s good that they come back, not only Pachuca and Lionbut the Mexicans for sporting merit, because it suits the two confederations, Conmebol and Mexican soccer. Martino said it at some point, because Concachampions is a tournament of two countries, Mexico and the United States, and Mexico always wins it. They have no rivals in Concacaf, in South America it is different and they will have another type of friction and Conmebol which represents the Mexican market, which is rich, higher income and more prizes than what Copa Libertadores already has and also the Mexico national team. They were the Mexicans who withdrew when Conmebol made an annual calendar and not a biannual calendar and they are left out due to the calendar issue.

It seems to me that it would be very good for them to return, because they will be protagonists like Cruz Azul or Tigres reaching the final, Pachuca with Sudamericana being champion, América and Chivas playing important instances in Conmebol”.

Marcelo Munoz – TNT Chile

“I like the fact of having Mexican teams in Liberators and South American. It generates competitiveness, it generates a soccer and physical level higher than what one may be used to and even though the Copa Libertadores is demanding, Mexican soccer stands out for being on par with South American teams. This would do the South Americans and the Mexican league itself good. Having the teams with the ambition of wanting to play the Copa Libertadores and with the desire to want to face Brazilians, Argentines, Paraguayans, Colombians and in my case the Chilean league, because it feeds many players to MX League and they could take more if they face each other directly and it would do us Chileans, South Americans and Mexicans good”,

Christian Gonzalez- The Third, Chile

“The presence of teams from that side of the world increases competitiveness in a tournament like Libertadores Cup and with the idea of ​​facing Argentines and Brazilians who are the ones with the best squads and teams. Considering budget issues between Liga MX teams and what they spend in South American tournaments, it would be an interesting competitor. If they are missed it is relative, because the rivalries are not with Mexican teams, because there are many traditional clashes and it is what the South American public expects the most. There are selected players of ours in Aztec teams and it would be interesting, because it raises the hierarchy of the tournament. It would be a more exciting, attractive tournament with more cup-level candidates, because the difference with Brazilians, Argentines and the rest is very noticeable and that it appears will give it a different nuance”.

Peter Petrucci – Sports GZH Brazil

“I really like accompanying the Mexican teams, because they have South American, Argentine, Uruguayan players and I like it a lot, but in Libertadores Cup I remember when the Mexican teams didn’t play Concacaf, they came to the Copa Libertadores. Teams like Chivas, who went to the final against Inter here, or Tigres with the decision against River, Pachuca, who went far in another competition. In terms of competitiveness, I think it’s more complicated for teams from South America because of the distance, especially for Brazil. Inter and Gremio, for example, play on Sunday against Atlético Paranaense in Curutiba and then play against Tigres, that trip is three or four days and then come back to play in Fortaleza, which is another long trip and then return to Porto Alegre. In the calendar it is complicated. It is necessary to have shorter distances and I don’t think it would be a good idea in terms of competitiveness, but I understand Conmebol’s need to attract more financially”.