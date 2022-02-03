return of multiple supplies in sight, can save everything

The Superbonus is really in a delicate situation, but a return of multiple sales is a breath of fresh air.

The superbonus is always in the news, because according to many the government wants to crush it. We hear from the construction sites that the government has formally extended the financial bonuses, but then effectively blocked them with an anti-fraud decree and restricted to a single sale. Perhaps it is only the anger of workers and master builders to speak but there is a heavy air about the bonuses. The Ance has stressed several times that the stop to a single sale is a real block for the sector, but perhaps things can change and the dreaded blockade of construction sites can skip. Let’s see why this stop could soon be abolished. There are good premises.

The conditions for overcoming the stop

Let’s go in order. When there was talk of the limit to a single assignment of credit, the world of construction has risen as perhaps not even the government imagined. Then the banks came to underline the criticality of this change. Finally, various political forces such as the 5 Stars have also opposed the measure. Therefore, in parliament, the elaboration of the end of the roof with a single transfer could soon take shape. Let’s see what can happen. Nobody, from the world of construction or politics, criticizes the premises of the government. After 4 billion scams unearthed by the tax authorities due to bonuses (10 times the value of those for citizenship income!) to beat the crafty ones who have fed themselves with the bonus at the expense of the state is right. The problem is that the credit ceiling for many experts is the wrong way to do it. Certainly already in these days, various political forces will propose less penalizing alternatives for the sector that requires oxygen.

We will see how this question evolves.

But an afterthought is not excluded.