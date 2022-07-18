Return of the Mummy was very ugly (and it’s the special effects boss who says so)

The special effects supervisor of The Mummy Returns returned to the CGI disaster.

While we love to make fun of certain disastrous and old special effects like those of shark attack 3released ten years ago, much more recent works (such as the villain Cats and his horrible humans/cats) proved no, money and quality of the special effects did not necessarily go hand in hand. Very recently, it was Marvel’s special effects specialists who ranted, complaining about the working conditions and the pace of production imposed by the company.

But Marvel movies weren’t the first to get noticed for some failed effects, because before the very average Thor: Love and Thunder and its pitiful special effects, there was The Mummy Returnsdirected in 2001 by Stephen Sommers, sequel to The Mummyreleased in 1999. A certain Dwayne Johnson found her first role in the cinema therebut he has since redeemed himself and managed to make people forget this first appearance… noticed.

The man before the CGI

Unlike many failed special effects that can be forgiven over time, when The Mummy Returns released in 2001, the dinosaurs of Jurassic Park, the sinking of the Titanic and many other technically very successful films have already been there. John Andrew Berton Jr., the film’s CGI supervisor, who notably worked on Jurassic Park precisely, but also on The Mask and I, Robotrecently spoke on Dwayne Johnson’s catastrophic transformation into the Scorpion Kingin a YouTube video by Corridor Crew :

“The problem with The Scorpion King in this movie is that we didn’t have the reference we needed. That’s not really an excuse, but it might explain how things work in the industry. We of course requested to have a day with Dwayne Johnson to photograph his face, eyes and everything in detail, but because he was busy with his amazing WWE career, it wasn’t possible. had it for three days maybe, at Maroc, to shoot his scenes…

The actors’ reaction to the horror

I think if we had more time, the animation would have worked better because it was supposed to be a bit cartoony. I think it made us realize that the plans weren’t ready for the film, despite some expectation and our desire to reach a certain level. The thing about this sequence is that there’s a bunch of shots that don’t look very good, but there’s also a bunch that look really good…”

If John Andrew Berton Jr. did not return to work on the other films of the franchise, Dwayne Johnson was not cooled and even got his spin-off/prequel with The Scorpion Kingreleased in 2002. We can even say today that the film has probably crossed the ages thanks to this famous scene which in no way tainted the success of the film, which has earned over $440 million worldwide. Since then, Johnson has enjoyed a rather diverse career and will be found from October 19, 2022 in black adamwith, we hope, more successful CGIs.