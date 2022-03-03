Return the cinema to the Favio

Programming
At 5:00 p.m. Women’s Month Film Series: Maids and Ladies, directed by Tate Taylor (United States, 2011)
Synopsis: Mississippi, 1960s. Skeeter is a young Southern girl who returns from college determined to become a writer. Her arrival alters the life of the city and even that of her friends because she has decided to interview black women who have spent their lives serving large families suffering all forms of racial discrimination. With performances by Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain and Viola Davis.
At 8:00 p.m. Cinema for Diversity: Am I Pretty?, directed by Doris Dörrie (Germany, 1998)
Synopsis: The eternal desire to be someone else is the theme of this German film. A woman makes the mistake of getting married to put an end to her passionate love for another man, who in turn finds another woman in Spain. With performances by Franka Potente, Steffen Wink, Anica Dobra and Iris Berben.
VISUAL ARTS
Exhibits Mario Gallo
Today at 7:00 p.m. in Pencil Gallery (Sobremonte 1682), the exhibition opens The Minimal Form from the local visual artist Mario Gallo.
Diego Formía wrote for the sample:
Geometric Helvetia
geometry in depth
of the forms
repetition as an aesthetic element and flow
of the reflection of the river: the reflection as a structure of things
as what underlies the Paraná, and its nature.
Among his bugs, the lizard
that leaves its curves to go towards the simple
as close as possible from one point to another.
Among its bugs the fish, without anecdote
the birds without literalness and the viper
without emotion.
The animals here coexist in intuitive mathematics
in symmetric design
of white space. Here
the bugs come out of the painting, of the flat drawing
to go to the painting with volume, to the sculptural object.
Here the line charges its volume and leaves
that the camber be of the shadow, of the light.