Return the cinema to the Favio

Programming

At 5:00 p.m. Women’s Month Film Series: Maids and Ladies, directed by Tate Taylor (United States, 2011)

Synopsis: Mississippi, 1960s. Skeeter is a young Southern girl who returns from college determined to become a writer. Her arrival alters the life of the city and even that of her friends because she has decided to interview black women who have spent their lives serving large families suffering all forms of racial discrimination. With performances by Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain and Viola Davis.

At 8:00 p.m. Cinema for Diversity: Am I Pretty?, directed by Doris Dörrie (Germany, 1998)

Synopsis: The eternal desire to be someone else is the theme of this German film. A woman makes the mistake of getting married to put an end to her passionate love for another man, who in turn finds another woman in Spain. With performances by Franka Potente, Steffen Wink, Anica Dobra and Iris Berben.

VISUAL ARTS

Exhibits Mario Gallo

Today at 7:00 p.m. in Pencil Gallery (Sobremonte 1682), the exhibition opens The Minimal Form from the local visual artist Mario Gallo.

Diego Formía wrote for the sample:

Geometric Helvetia

geometry in depth

of the forms

repetition as an aesthetic element and flow

of the reflection of the river: the reflection as a structure of things

as what underlies the Paraná, and its nature.

Among his bugs, the lizard

that leaves its curves to go towards the simple

as close as possible from one point to another.

Among its bugs the fish, without anecdote

the birds without literalness and the viper

without emotion.

The animals here coexist in intuitive mathematics

in symmetric design

of white space. Here

the bugs come out of the painting, of the flat drawing

to go to the painting with volume, to the sculptural object.

Here the line charges its volume and leaves

that the camber be of the shadow, of the light.