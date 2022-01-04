Return to Aurora A special Christmas film, actors, cast, finale, where it is shot

An aspiring pilot receives an unexpected inheritance. His life changes radically.

Channel 5 proposes today the film entitled Return to Aurora A special Christmas. It is a sentimental film with a romantic and Christmas atmosphere.

The production is of the United States of America, the year of realization is 2018 and the duration is one hour and 30 minutes. The vision is open to a transversal audience.

Return to Aurora A special Christmas film – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Jonathan Wright. Main protagonists are Zoey Hathaway And Alec Wynn interpreted respectively by Ashley Williams And Corey Sevier. Also in the cast Genelle Williams in the role of Karen Yazzi.

Filming took place in Canada, in particular ad North Bay in the territory ofOntario.

The production is of the Johnson Production Group in collaboration with Hallmark Channel And Nova Life.

The original title is Northern Lights of Christmas.

Return to Aurora A special Christmas film – plot of the film broadcast on Canale 5

Zoey Hathaway (Williams) worked hard to achieve his life’s goal of being a racing driver. But everything is compromised when he unexpectedly inherits a reindeer herd, along with the dangerously handsome ranch worker. Alec Wynn (Sevier).

Now absorbed in the task of caring for the reindeer and in all the Christmas responsibilities, Zoey she thinks that life has dealt her a strange and cumbersome blow, and she is not sure of Alec, who has his own ideas on how to best manage things.

Final spoiler

Alec, who has never had many people trusting him, opens up when Zoey invests trust in him, and the two find themselves falling in love with each other. Could they both find happiness in the most unlikely of circumstances right before Christmas?

Return to Aurora A special Christmas film – the full cast

Below is the cast of the film Return to Aurora A special Christmas and the respective characters played by the actors