Return to E! Entertainment, E! True Hollywood Story with Roselyn Sanchez

The series premieres on November 30 at 8:00 PM LATAM, and tells the stories of the most fascinating characters in pop culture, giving voice to their protagonists and to all the characters close to them. It is back and this time, in its version. Latin America. AND! Entertainment brings the grand premiere of AND! true hollywood story Roselyn Sancheza documentary told by its own protagonist to reveal details never before heard by the public.

The new production hits the screen AND! Entertainment showing in first person his most intimate version of his history, moments of glory, struggles and great challenges.

The acclaimed actress, singer, model, mother, producer, director, Roselyn Sanchez will narrate for the first time her life story as a woman who was born in Puerto Rico and is willing to conquer the entire world with her talent.

From her childhood on the island, her approaches to show business, the challenges she encountered on her way: being a Latina in Hollywood, having to manage to get ahead in a foreign country and the difficulties of being a mother. All of Roselyn’s secrets and truths, in the first person.

In addition to all the details of his greatest successes in “Without a Trace”, “Devious Maids”, “Desperate Housewives”, “Grand Hotel”, “The Rookie”, “Fantasy Island” and “Armas de Mujer”among others.

“AND! True Hollywood Story” is the documentary series that began as only specials in 1996 and evolved into a weekly biographical program that managed to establish itself as one of the most relevant historical programs in pop culture. Britney Spears, John Lennon, Courtney Love, P!nk, Michael Jackson, Amy Winehouse, Katy Perry, Gianni Versace, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Bill Clinton, Patrick Dempsey, Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Drew Barrymore, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake, Selena Gomez, Renée Zellweger, Zac Efron, Sharon Stone, Sylvester Stallone, Hilary Swank, Julia Roberts, Macaulay Culkin, Cher, Sarah Jessica Parker They are just some of the great celebrities who have confessed their true story in the American version.

find out how Roselyn Sanchez has managed to overcome the challenges of fame and break down all the stereotypes and difficulties of making it in Hollywood by becoming a symbol of success and female empowerment, when she reveals all about her true story in this next great premiere.

LC