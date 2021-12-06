News

Return to Hogwarts, trailer and release of the reunion with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint

HBO has released a new teaser trailer for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, the special reunion with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the release of the first Harry Potter. The episode will be available from 1 January 2022 on HBO Max in the USA, and simultaneously in Italy on Sky Cinema and NOW.

In Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will revisit the sets where the first films of the franchise were shot with director Chris Columbus, and will reveal unpublished details about the production and the relationship with the rest of the cast. The episode will also include unreleased behind-the-scenes footage, several insights, interviews and exclusive images never shown before, and will also see the participation of several actors including Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and many others.

HBO had a huge success last April with the reunion of Friends, and is now ready to propose a new special dedicated to the magical world of Harry Potter. For fans this is certainly a great way to pass the time until the release of the new spin-off film Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets, and especially the new PS5 game Hogwarts Legacy, both coming in 2022.


