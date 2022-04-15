Return to Monkey Island shows new footage and Ron Gilbert hints at how Guybrush Threepwood’s new story fits in

Much has been said that Final Fantasy VII Remake was the greatest wish of the video game industry -yes Gordon Freeman It allows us -, but the effect of Return to Monkey Island cannot be disdained either. Ron Gilbert and all the original equipment is back so that lovers of point & click adventures have a new reason to dream.

We have received the announcement of the new work, but we are left on tenterhooks. This has an easy solution thanks to the interview granted by Gilbert himself and Dave Grossman, co-writer, to The Verge. There have been multiple questions that have been answered and we also have new screenshots.

Grossman explains that they have taken up the series again because “Ron and I have evolved enough to have new things to say about the world of Monkey IslandIn fact, sensations ran high for Gilbert, as “I was writing code, and I typed the words ‘Guybrush’ for the first time. He gave me the creeps because he hadn’t written those code words in 35 years.”

Because so many years have passed since the main installments, there is a large part of the audience that did not experience that wave of hilarious humor. The team has taken that into account, both for the old school and the new:





“We wanted to build a really good, authentic Monkey Island, something that would really satisfy their thirst for a new one. But we were also very aware that there are probably a lot more people in the world who have never played Monkey Island but have heard of it. .

We also wanted to make something that was accessible to them so that they could easily enter the world of Monkey Island and not feel like an outsider the moment they start the game. Those are really important aspects of the story and design that we’ve addressed.”

In fact, they noticed such a noticeable difference after releasing Thimbleweed Park, because “there were people who commented that they felt there was a lot of humor, jokes and situations that were simply overlooked because they weren’t used to those old LucasArts point & click themes.”





To find the point of excellence that was achieved with Monkey IslandGilbert always sought to keep a small group of developers, peaking at 25 people. Of course, how this new plot fits into the plot is going to be a little more complicated to explain… or not.

“Gilbert: Return to Monkey Island picks up where Monkey Island 2 left off. But how it intertwines with the whole world… that’s something that’s been a lot of fun to discover.

Grossman: Our general philosophy was that we would adhere to the existing canon as much as we could with two caveats: One is that it’s really hard to keep track of all the stuff. And some of these games don’t agree with each other, so sometimes there’s a paradox and you just live with it. The other is that canon can sometimes get in the way of telling a good story, and that’s never a battle you want to lose. So anytime there was something that didn’t quite fit, we just conveniently ignored it.”