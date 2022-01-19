“Return to play” post Covid: green light for the protocol that guarantees the return to the field in a short time

Green light to the protocol that allows the resumption of football (and sports in general) for athletes recovered from Covid-19. The circular was approved yesterday, Tuesday 18, by the Technical Commission of the Ministry of Health and as an important qualifying point for the return to the field of the world of amateur football has the reduction of waiting times for the medical examination after recovery: 30 to 7 days for players tested positive and asymptomatic.

A sort of victory for the presidents of Lombardy and Piedmont, Carlo Tavecchio and Christian Mossino, in the front row in asking for the streamlining of bureaucratic procedures. Request that found support in the Italian Sports Doctors Federation. This takes place in chronological order after the publication of the new protocols of 10 January by the FIGC, which incorporated the new national regulations envisaged by the latest decree in terms of health emergency.

The exams to be taken to obtain the «Return to play» will be an ECG and an exercise test. This is for all athletes who, although positive, did not have particular symptoms. Thus including within this classification, almost all of the young players / players of the youth and amateur world. Breakthrough explained in the premise of the new document: “The FMSI, in affirming the usefulness of the protocol in force until now for the purposes of protecting the health of athletes, has updated its contents on the basis of the most recent scientific evidence, taking into account mainly of the following considerations: 1) there is strong evidence in the literature that demonstrates that cardiac complications (in particular, myopericarditis) are rare in young athletes and generally resolve favorably in a relatively short time, also in consideration of the fact that athletes are healthy subjects, having been periodically screened for competitive fitness under Italian law. 2) Current clinical experience reveals a much smaller number than previously of moderate to severe and critical SARS-CoV-2 infections, particularly in young and very young athletes. 3) multiple epidemiological studies have shown that the great majority of young and very young athletes, especially those who tested positive for infection in the context of a school or sports screening, develop an almost or completely asymptomatic clinical picture “.