Return to sender Return to sender (Network 4) / Streaming video: Rosamunde Pike top

My Movies, speaking of Return to Sender – Return to sender, defines it “An unfortunate encounter”. Because the film is based on this, on chance. Filmed on television, it does not rise even in the presence of a big name like Nick Nolte. The feature film is intended for those who want to spend a carefree evening without necessarily having to commit to a vision that will surely be slow and cumbersome even for those who are not a cinephile. The moments of tension that work can be counted on the fingers of one hand, although then there are some moments of real fear.

There is no more religion (Rai 1) / Streaming video film: “Unlikely plot”

The only glimmer of light is given by an extraordinary Rosamunde Pike, who here was not yet at the level of A Care a Lot, but who nevertheless proves to have the right personality to convince the audience to follow the film from start to finish. Return to Sender – Return to Sender airs on Network 4. Click here for the live stream.

The pleasant nights, Rete 4 / The great Armando Crispino returns to Mediaset in the afternoon

Return to Sender, the curiosities

Return to Sender – Return to sender it is supported by an extremely effective and tensiogenic plot, in which the violence suffered becomes vengeful energy. A film that has had a good success on television, less so in the cinema, although the reviews have been positive in some specialized magazines. How luxury guest star there is Nick Nolte, stainless and high-class actor, twice winner of the Oscar for Best Actor for ‘The Prince of the Tides’ in 1992 and in 1999 for ‘Affliction’, also winner of the prestigious statuette for Best Actor supporting the film ‘Warrior’ in 2012.

The band of the honest, Rai 3 / Toto and Peppino tell us about the Italy of their time

Loading... Advertisements

In the film, the music was entrusted to a specialist in horror and thriller films, that Daniel Hart who composed the soundtrack of films such as ‘A Ghost Story’ with Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara, ‘Old Man & the Gun (The Old Man & the Gun)’ again with Casey Affleck, Sissy Spacek and Robert Redford, just to name a couple of well-known titles also in our latitudes.

Return to Sender, the cast

Return to Sender Return to sender is the film that fills the evening of today, 8 August 2021, starting from 9.30 pm on Rete 4. Produced in 2015 by Boo Pictures, Holly Wiersma Productions and Voltage Pictures. The film is an excellent screenplay in a typical style suspended between the detective and the mystery of great suspense, directed by the filmmaker Fouad Mikati, not very prolific but who had excellent cast in front of the cameras, as in our case.

Another testimony of his propensity for thriller cinema was, in 2010, the action movie ‘Operation: Endgame’ in which the cast included Joe Anderson, Rob Corddry, Ellen Barkin. Hero of the film Rete 4 is instead Rosamund Pike, talented actress loved by our audience in titles such as’ The Thomas Crawford Affair (Fracture) ‘with Anthony Hopkins,’ What We Did on Our Holiday ‘with David Tennant, in 2019’ The Informer – Three Seconds to survive (The Informer) ‘directed by Andrea Di Stefano. At his side, the Californian actor Shiloh Fernandez, a good outsider also known in the world of video clips, in the cinema has interpreted excellent cast roles such as ‘White Bird (White Bird in a Blizzard)’, ‘We Are Your Friends’ with Zac Efron , ‘Burn – A Night in Hell (Burn)’ a high-tension thriller with a stripped-down cast.

Return to Sender Return to sender

Let us dwell on plot from Return to Sender Return to sender. In a small town in the American province lives Miranda Wells, a nurse with excellent career opportunities ready to leap to becoming a professional in surgery to support doctors. The woman is alone and a friend arranges for her a blind date, a sort of “speed date” with a man who turns out to be enigmatic and not entirely reliable. At least he thinks … He knows the man is called Kevin and on the day of the appointment he finds a man, who he imagines could be him, outside his front door, so he assumes, only at some point he begins to suspect that the whole thing is a dangerous misunderstanding. Miranda tries to block him out of his home but the man, quick to put his foot in the middle of the door blocking it, enters the house, mistreats the woman and brutally rapes her. Following the misadventure, Miranda is taken to both the hospital and the local police station and the confirmation of the sexual violence takes place between the investigations with an anti-rape kit and the need for investigators to stop the man as soon as possible. The woman now tries to forget everything, even at the cost of selling her house, but things will not go as she believes and the story will come back into her life with arrogance asking her for the final bill, but Miranda now wants revenge at all costs.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED