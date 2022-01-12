Return to the empire and remake the Cold War. Thus Putin resurrects the Soviet Union

It is not new that Vladimir Putin judges the fall of the Soviet Union to be an epochal disaster: he has repeated it countless times. It is equally clear that this does not mean that the Russian president cultivates communist nostalgia: he just needs to control power with the former KGB. His regrets go to Moscow’s lost role as not only a planetary but also a regional superpower. Because between the eighty-nine in which the Berlin wall fell and December ’91, which saw the lowering of the flag of the hammer and sickle in the Kremlin, both the European empire built by Stalin in 1945 and the Russian-Soviet one, which included in a single federation (USSR) of Ukraine, Belarus and a dozen other smaller republics. Their sudden access to independence left the gigantic Russia alone and weakened, and defeated in the Cold War.

The news is that today Putin is taking action to make his dream come true: to win the Second Cold War (if it goes well) and to make Russia great in every sense.

The president, who has become more and more openly in recent years into a militarist autocrat, aims to put the republics that made up the USSR under his heel. The game, partially accomplished with that series of third-tier states (Armenia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan) whose troops are “normalizing” Kazakhstan together with the Russian ones, has already succeeded with the “younger sister” Belarus: since the father- master of Minsk Aleksandr Lukashenko had to turn to Moscow’s “elder brother” to tame the popular uprising that exploded in August 2020, its margins of autonomy have been zeroed and only one official step is missing from the so often announced merger between the two countries.

The same justification used to justify the absorption of Belarus by maintaining buffer states between Russia and Europe to protect itself from alleged threats to national security is being spent by the Kremlin for Ukraine. But here the situation is more complex: Kiev has moved into the Western camp, and only the cautious American refusal has so far prevented its entry into NATO. Putin is playing, as seen in the two days of diplomatic tug-of-war in Geneva, an upward game: he threatens a new invasion of Ukraine (in 2014 he has already eaten Crimea and a piece of Donbass) to blackmail Westerners . From which it claims not only to undertake not to expand NATO to other former Soviet states, but also to abandon the Eastern countries that are already members to their fate. Unacceptable requests, Putin is well aware of this: this is why he worries that he will threaten to use force in Ukraine if they are not accepted.

It is also unsettling that the Kremlin will return to using language that disrespects the freedom of choice of peoples, as when Foreign Minister Lavrov said that Poland and the Czech Republic “ended up in NATO after being left without a master”. Or like when Putin repeats that “color revolutions will not be tolerated in our states”, that is, in the former USSR. But it gets worse: the iron alliance with the Chinese dictatorship, which welcomes the “stabilization” underway in Kazakhstan and hopes that Russian troops will remain there. Next month Putin and Xi Jinping will meet and it is feared that they will formalize a new stage of a pact that is ominously reminiscent of that between two other notorious dictators of the last century.