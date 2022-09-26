return to the fold for a former member of the house? — Foot11.com

Will PSG repatriate one of its former players? This is announced by the Italian press. Adrien Rabiot was approached a few days ago by Parisian leaders. More

A Duke in Paris

This summer already, the name of Adrien Rabiot had sounded on the side of Paris Saint-Germain. While these rumors quickly faded, they are coming back with a vengeance. Less than a year from the end of his contract, Adrien Rabiot is frequently quoted in the Italian press. Already at the heart of the news last summer, the player’s name is still on everyone’s lips. This time, things would be more and more concrete for a potential return to the French capital… moreover, Christophe Galtier and Luis Campos both validate the profile of the one nicknamed “The Duke”.

Italian media Calcio Mercato informs that Juventus Turin has no intention of extending their player. Indeed, Adrien Rabiot has too high salary requirements. The player demands no less than 7.5 million euros per year. A dizzying sum that the Old Lady is not ready to offer. As a result, the French international should therefore be free of any contract in a few months. Calcio Mercato therefore adds that PSG have come to the news. Just to see the situation in which the player is currently. For the moment nothing concrete, we remain on a phase of identification.

Rabiot sees blurry

Which direction for Adrien Rabiot? (Icon Sports)

Even if he has a few leads, Adrien Rabiot remains in the dark. Yet very close to Manchester United this summer, the player finally failed the Red Devils. So a return to Paris is envisaged. According to Calcio Mercato Still, some French sources claim that PSG and Véronique Rabiot met a few days ago. We remember, the story did not end like in a fairy tale. It may be difficult for the two clans to trust each other again, but not impossible. In the meantime, Adrien Rabiot aims to join the group of 23 selected for the World Cup. It was mainly for this competition that he chose to stay at Juventus Turin.