Returning to the dining room more than before, the Universal price list that aims at dreams

Universal convention in April is the 44th edition of the Sorrento cinema days, with a 2022 list that aims at dreams and dreaming big.

As stated by Xavier Albert – Managing Director: “We strongly believe in supporting the hall, our offer for 2022 is rich and strong due to our big dreams, which are the mantra of this price list.“

Massimo Proietti the Marketing Director, opens the dance of the great Universal offer with a list that ranges from thriller to action, from comedy to romantic up to animation, with Sing 2 arriving just in time for Christmas, this year’s flagship film.

Here is the block dedicated to the thriller / horror:

Ambulance by Michael Bay, in cinemas from February 24. A high-speed chase through the streets of Los Angeles. An ambulance escape and three personalities colliding. An action thriller with great protagonists.

Black Phone by Scott Derrickson, in cinemas from March 17. Set in Denver in the late 1970s, it tells the story of a boy kidnapped by a sadistic killer who has the face of Ethan Hawke. The young man will be helped by a disconnected black phone, which starts ringing and gives hope to the protagonist. A perfect film for generation Z and fans of the genre.

The Northman by Robert Eggers, in cinemas from April 21. An epic thriller starring a Viking prince seeking revenge for the murder of his father. A stellar cast that includes: Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe for an ambitious production, an extraordinary film never seen before.

Here is the price list dedicated to love:

The Voice of Love by Valérie Lemercier, in cinemas from January 20. A film inspired by the life of the icon Céline Dion, the growth path that leads her from being a young woman to the extraordinary voice known all over the world.

Marry Me by Kat Coiro, in cinemas from February 17. The perfect comedy for Valentine’s Day, it is no coincidence that there will be a special event on the day dedicated to lovers. A film about love, sociability and the star system with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.

Here is the block dedicated to the drama / musical list:

Belfast by Kenneth Branagh, in cinemas from March 3. Branagh looks at his childhood, hometown and contradictions through the eyes of his 9-year-old alter ego. A great cast for a journey into memory between black and white scenes and characters to be revived. An award-winning film even before its release, which will be among the eligible candidates of the Oscars. With Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe, Jude Hill and Judi Dench.

Downtown Abbey II – A New Era by Simon Curtis, in cinemas from March 24. The famous Crawley Castle opens its doors again. The award-winning series, which already had a first film, in this second installment will bring together creator Julian Fellowes with family, servants and new faces. We are at the end of the 1920s, the world is about to change. How will they deal with the arrival of the cinema, the change of location and the new settings? What we do know is that Lady Violet still has the reins of the family!

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris by Anthony Fabian, in cinemas from May 5. Based on the novel by Paul Gallico, it sees a woman fall in love with an expensive Christian Dior dress and go out of her way to fulfill her dream of owning it. A film about the emancipation and clearance of clichés with an all-female cast. Isabelle Huppert and Lesley Manville.

Here is the block dedicated to animation:

Too Bad (The Bad Guys) by Pierre Perifel, in cinemas from March 31st. A new franchise of great quality, 5 super bad animals, the 5 most feared predators on the planet, tired of paying the consequences to be considered the villains of the situation, they want to become heroes and do good deeds. A film full of quotes and tributes to the most famous films, with a current and rhythmic soundtrack.

Jurassic World – The domain by Colin Trevorrow, in cinemas from June 9. Everyone dreams of seeing dinosaurs live, but if they lived among us, could we say we are safe? The answer is no. The film of the summer that brings together the legendary cast of the first film with the new protagonists.

Minions 2 – How Gru Gets Despicable by Kyle Balda, in cinemas from August 18. The Minions are real pop icons by now entered the collective imagination, this film tells us the story of Gru and his evil childhood. A fantastic movie with a release date designed for when the kids come back from vacation but aren’t in school yet.