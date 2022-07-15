Returns a ‘The Walking Dead’ that you have never seen: This is the new anthology series of zombies

Tales of the Walking Dead will be released on August 14.

Though The Walking Dead will end with the broadcast of the third part of season 11, his legacy continues to expand with new projects that we will see in the future. As is the case with Tales of the Walking Deadan anthology series created by Scott M. Gimple and Channing Powell of which we already have a first look.

In the preview, which you can see above these lines, we briefly see what the six different stories that will make up the First season with new characters within the well-known walker apocalypse of The Walking Dead.

As the teaser advances, each episode will have its own tone, like comedy, and different points of view that will offer the opportunity to discover more worlds, myths and mysteries than what has already been seen in the original series based on Robert Kirkman’s comics.

The main cast of Tales of The Walking Dead It is made up of Jessie T. Usher, Olivia Munn, Jillian Bell, Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Danny Ramirez and Loan Chabanol, among others. Also, Samantha Morton will bring Alpha back to life in this anthology series.

Is there an order to watch the series of ‘The Walking Dead’? The fans respond and nobody agrees

the universe of The Walking Dead continues to grow after the emissions of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Y Fear the Walking Dead. AMC is slated to premiere sometime in 2023. the series starring Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) set on the island of Manhattan.

On the other hand, Norman Reedus will finally be the only protagonist of what was going to be the spin-off of Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl as a road trip, after the actress had to leave the project due to scheduling problems.

